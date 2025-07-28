The Giants struck gold in the mid-round with impact playmaker

The New York Giants have spent most of training camp focused on their wide receivers, but a rookie running back is stealing some thunder.

Cam Skattebo, a fourth-round pick from Arizona State, has already started building a reputation with his intensity and offensive versatility.

He’s the kind of underdog you can’t help but root for — small in stature but clearly fearless and wired to compete.

Skattebo’s college resume offers a glimpse of his upside

The 23-year-old had a monster season last year for the Sun Devils, tallying 1,712 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns in dominant fashion.

That production wasn’t built on elite size or speed, but instead came from vision, footwork, and relentless effort on every carry.

Skattebo played like a pinball in college — bouncing off defenders, slashing through tight windows, and refusing to go down on first contact.

The Giants are now seeing shades of that style emerge during camp, and it’s raising eyebrows across the coaching staff.

Flashes of brilliance already showing up in camp drills

During Sunday’s practice, Skattebo nearly made a jaw-dropping one-handed touchdown catch off a deflection in the back of the end zone.

Almost an epic finish to practice. Jaxson Dart drives the second-team offense down the field as the rain fell harder. Fourth-and-goal passes batted into the air and almost an amazing catch by Cam Skattebo on the deflection but ruled out of bounds. pic.twitter.com/0Jw7YGB88s — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) July 27, 2025

Though incomplete, the effort alone had teammates buzzing — a reflection of his awareness, coordination, and fearless playing style.

He’s also had a few quality runs out of the backfield, cutting sharply outside and picking up chunk yardage by reading blocking lanes.

There’s a natural slipperiness to Skattebo’s game — defenders seem to lose track of him until it’s too late.

Skattebo’s physical traits give him an edge in disguise

At just 5-foot-10, Skattebo doesn’t present the imposing build of a traditional NFL back, but that may actually work to his advantage.

His low center of gravity and compact frame allow him to hide behind blockers and burst through small windows before defenders react.

It’s like trying to tackle a fire hydrant on wheels — low to the ground, powerful, and deceptively quick in space.

This makes him especially dangerous in outside zone plays and screens where timing and acceleration are more important than raw speed.

A weapon out of the backfield as a pass catcher

Skattebo isn’t just turning heads with his running — he’s also showing reliable hands and feel in the passing game.

The Giants have used him as a receiver early in camp, and he’s responded with smooth route running and soft hands.

That skill set could help him carve out an early role as a third-down back, especially if he continues building trust in protection.

Russell Wilson could benefit from having a safety valve like Skattebo who can create yards after the catch and stretch the defense horizontally.

Cam Skattebo pushing for a roster spot — and maybe more

Skattebo entered camp as a long shot to make the final 53, but his playmaking has already shifted that conversation.

He’s stacking good days, drawing praise from veterans, and clearly not intimidated by the speed of the NFL game.

With the Giants needing offensive spark wherever they can get it, Skattebo might be the perfect change-of-pace back to develop behind Tyrone Tracy.

He still has a long way to go, but the early signs suggest Skattebo could be a surprising piece of the puzzle this season.