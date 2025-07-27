Giants’ rookie quarterback turns in best practice so far as game ‘slows down’

By all accounts, New York Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart had his best practice of training camp so far on Sunday.

The Giants were back on the practice field Sunday after taking a day off on Saturday. This was their fourth practice of camp, and, through the first three practices, things were a bit up and down for Dart.

However, he has been steadily making progress, and that was demonstrated with a solid outing on Sunday morning.

Giants’ Jaxson Dart says the game is beginning to slow down for him

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Dart had his best practice today, playing with more confidence, moving more freely, and looking far more comfortable than he had in previous practices.

“I don’t want to play like a robot,” Dart said (h/t SNY). “A quote we go by is, ‘be aggressive, not reckless.'”

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, Dart told the media that the game is starting to “slow down” for him.

Dart is learning to balance his aggression

The Giants’ rookie is learning how to balance his aggressive playing style with proper decision-making as a young quarterback. During his time at Ole Miss, Dart was known to be an aggressive, deep ball specialist.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He went 37 of 88 on 20+ yard passing attempts in 2024, completing 42.0% of those attempts with a 47.7% adjusted completion rate for 1,517 yards (which led the country), 17 touchdowns, and only four interceptions, per Pro Football Focus.

The Giants seem pleased with Dart’s progress so far. There is still a long road ahead for Dart to get into the starting lineup, but thankfully, the Giants have Russell Wilson to hold that spot down for the time being.