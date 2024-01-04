The Giants solved one key position of need mid-season

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

KR/PR Gunner Olszewski has had a profound impact on the New York Giants’ special teams since being signed in October. His latest performance saw Olszewski walk away with some hardware, earning NFC Special Teams Player of The Week honors for his performance in the Week 17 defeat against the Los Angeles Rams.

Gunner Olszewski’s performance in Week 17 included a clutch punt return

Last week, Olszewski returned 4 punts for a total of 104 yards, including an emphatic 94-yard punt return touchdown in the fourth quarter to cut New York’s deficit to 25-26. This marked the second punt return touchdown of Olszewski’s career, his first coming with the New England Patriots in 2020.

Olszewksi nearly makes franchise history with long return

Olszewski’s electric return was the longest in the NFL this season, and the second-longest in Giants history, behind Al Youngblood’s 95-yard return in 1928. It is also the Giants’ first punt return touchdown since 2015.

Olszewski has helped solve Giants’ special teams woes

The 2020 First Team All-Pro member has been a pleasant surprise for a Giants team that has been lacking playmaking on special teams. In nine games with New York, Olszewski has returned 20 punts for a total of 244 yards, giving the Big Blue much-needed stability compared to the revolving door of returners New York has tried out this season.

Olszewski will have one more opportunity to prove his worth to the Giants in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Once an unlikely hero, Olszewski will look to leave a lasting impression on New York’s coaching staff.