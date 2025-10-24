The Giants should be going all-in on a trade for star wide receiver

The New York Giants are running out of time — and healthy wide receivers. With Malik Nabers ruled out for the rest of the season and potentially missing the start of 2026, general manager Joe Schoen faces pressure to find a legitimate playmaker. The Giants can’t afford a year of watching their young quarterback, Jaxson Dart, throw to a patchwork group of pass catchers.

One name that makes sense on every level? Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints.

Olave isn’t just talented — he’s tailor-made for what the Giants need right now. The 25-year-old has produced two 1,000-yard seasons and remains one of the smoothest route runners in football. He’s under contract through 2026 after the Saints exercised his fifth-year option, giving him a $15.5 million cap hit next season. That’s a bargain for a player with his production and pedigree.

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Olave fits the Giants’ timeline perfectly

New York isn’t looking for another short-term fix. They need someone who can grow alongside Nabers and Dart — a foundational piece rather than a rental. Olave fits that description perfectly.

This season, he’s caught 44 passes for 440 yards and three touchdowns while hauling in nearly 65 percent of his targets. His game is built on precision, quick separation, and body control — qualities that translate no matter who’s throwing him the ball.

At his best, Olave is a low-end WR1 or a high-end WR2, capable of creating mismatches and opening up the field for everyone else. Pair him with Nabers, and the Giants suddenly have a one-two punch that could stretch defenses and finally give Dart a chance to thrive.

The risk and reward of a potential deal

There’s some risk here, and Schoen knows it. Olave has suffered multiple concussions in recent seasons, a concern that could impact his long-term durability. But football is a violent game, and if the Giants shy away from every player with medical red flags, they’ll never climb out of mediocrity.

For a team that’s struggled to develop offensive identity, the potential reward outweighs the risk. Olave’s cap number is manageable, and his skill set fits seamlessly with what the Giants are building. It helps that the Saints’ reported efforts to “extend” him might be more about leverage than loyalty — a tactic to raise his trade value before the deadline.

Why this trade would make sense for New York

If Schoen does strike a deal, he won’t just be filling a temporary void. He’d be setting up the offense for the next two seasons with two dynamic wideouts under contract. That stability would give Dart something every young quarterback craves — familiarity and rhythm with his top weapons.

Acquiring Olave wouldn’t require selling the farm, either. Given his concussion history and the Saints’ financial situation, the price tag could be reasonable.

For a franchise starving for explosiveness, it’s an opportunity that’s hard to ignore. Nabers will return eventually, but the Giants can’t stand still in the meantime. Adding Chris Olave would give this offense a heartbeat — and finally give Dart a chance to show what he can become.