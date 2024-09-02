The Giants’ secondary still faces a major problem despite Jackson signing

Entering the 2024 regular season with a secondary that urgently needed reinforcements was not ideal for the New York Giants. This situation ultimately led them to re-sign Adoree’ Jackson on a new one-year contract after initially allowing him to walk in free agency.

Jackson’s Return to the Giants

Jackson had been waiting patiently for an opportunity to join a new team but found himself without a contract as the season approached. The Giants may not have been his first choice, but the door never fully closed, and in the end, business is business.

Last season, Jackson allowed 753 yards and two touchdowns over 792 snaps. The Giants initially had him playing in the slot for the first two weeks before transitioning him back to the boundary, his more traditional spot. However, by that time, his confidence had been affected, and he suffered an injury several weeks later against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Expected Role and Challenges Ahead

Jackson is expected to eventually take over the CB2 position alongside Deonte Banks, but the Giants’ secondary still faces significant hurdles. With Jackson rejoining the mix and adapting to a new defense under coordinator Shane Bowen, it will certainly take him a few weeks to find his footing, especially after missing the entire summer, including training camp and preseason.

For now, the expectation is that Nick McCloud will serve as the starting cornerback against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday to open the regular season. McCloud played 312 snaps last year for the Giants, allowing 152 yards in coverage and one touchdown.

McCloud’s Opportunity and the Giants’ Depth Concerns

The 26-year-old former undrafted free agent has made positive contributions in the past as a backup, but he has never featured as a primary starter. The Giants now need him to step up significantly. With Vikings receiver Jordan Addison not yet ruled out for Week 1, the Giants are preparing to face off against both Justin Jefferson and Addison, the latter being a young player with tremendous talent.

Depth and Rebuilding Strategy

Big Blue is currently thin at multiple positions, particularly in the secondary, offensive line, and linebacker. They must stay healthy due to their lack of depth, relying heavily on their younger players to develop and gain valuable experience. This approach is ultimately necessary for a team in the midst of a full-scale rebuild.