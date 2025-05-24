The Giants’ run-defense just got a substantial boost

Sometimes, it’s not the headline moves that change a team’s future — it’s the quiet ones that fill the biggest voids.

This offseason, the New York Giants made a splash by drafting Abdul Carter and signing veterans like Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland.

But one of their most underrated additions might end up being third-round pick Darius Alexander.

A force in the middle that brings balance to the line

Darius Alexander doesn’t have the name recognition of a top-10 pick, but the 65th overall selection from Toledo brings immediate value.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive lineman tallied 37 pressures, four sacks, and 27 tackles over 630 snaps last season.

That kind of production at the college level — especially from the interior — screams NFL-ready.

Alexander combines power and technique, routinely winning with leverage and shedding blocks with ease. He’s not just a space-eater; he’s a disruptive presence.

Filling a gaping hole left by Leonard Williams

The Giants have been chasing production next to Dexter Lawrence ever since parting ways with Leonard Williams in 2023.

Last year, the role was filled by a revolving door of veterans like Rakeem Nunez-Roches, who offered little in the way of pressure or upside.

Alexander changes that equation.

At 24 years old, he’s older than your average rookie, but that maturity might actually work in his favor, allowing him to contribute immediately.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Built for all three downs — and ready to contribute now

What makes Alexander so appealing is his potential as a true three-down lineman.

He has enough pass-rushing ability to stay on the field in obvious throwing situations, and his strength makes him a sturdy run defender.

With Lawrence drawing double-teams on nearly every snap, Alexander should have favorable matchups from day one.

If he can capitalize on those opportunities, the Giants may have landed a starting-caliber lineman in the third round — something every team dreams of.

A foundation piece for a defense on the rise

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are clearly trying to rebuild the defense from the inside out.

By adding Holland, Adebo, Carter, and now Alexander, the Giants have bolstered every level of the unit with youth and upside.

Alexander’s addition could stabilize the trenches and finally give the team the kind of depth and disruption it lacked in 2024.

He may not dominate headlines like other picks, but by the end of the season, Darius Alexander could be the glue that holds the Giants’ defensive front together.

