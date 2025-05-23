Giants might have the most underrated wide receiver in the entire NFL

Sometimes the best investments are the ones hiding in plain sight. That’s exactly what the New York Giants are betting on with Darius Slayton.

In a quiet but significant move, the Giants locked in Slayton on a three-year, $36 million extension, including $22 million guaranteed.

On paper, it might not scream headline material. But dig a little deeper, and this deal reveals the Giants’ real plan for their offense.

Why the Giants gave Slayton another chance

Most assumed the Giants and Slayton were heading for a split. The relationship had hit friction points, and talks had seemingly gone stale.

But as the market unfolded and options dwindled, New York circled back and got a deal done — and Slayton was happy to oblige.

At the end of the day, money talks, and the Giants saw value in keeping one of the most overlooked deep threats in football.

Slayton has never been a Pro Bowler or household name, but he’s battled through chaos under center and still delivered consistent results.

The production is better than it looks

Slayton only posted 573 yards and two touchdowns last year — numbers that don’t pop off the stat sheet.

But those stats come with important context: the Giants were a disaster at quarterback, rolling through passers like it was a preseason carousel.

In his best season, back in 2022, he logged 816 yards with Daniel Jones finding some rhythm. As a rookie, he went for 740 yards and eight scores.

He’s capable. He just needs someone to throw the ball where it’s supposed to go.

That’s where Russell Wilson — or even Jameis Winston — might make a massive difference.

A weapon built for Wilson’s strengths

Slayton thrives as a downfield threat, a role that’s been largely suppressed by the Giants’ previous offensive limitations.

Now, Wilson takes over — a quarterback who’s made a career dropping rainbows to speedy receivers in stride.

Slayton should feast in a system where he can run verticals, clear space for Malik Nabers, and make defenses pay for stacking the box.

It’s no wonder Aaron Shatz of ESPN believes Slayton’s value is criminally underappreciated.

“Advanced metrics support the move since Slayton has had a positive receiving DVOA for three straight seasons,” Shatz noted. “With Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and/or Jaxson Dart under center in 2025, Slayton should continue to work as a deep threat opposite Nabers.” Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A smart gamble with upside

Slayton’s deal isn’t just about numbers — it’s about what’s next. The Giants are trying to create a system that finally fits his skill set.

He’s not a WR1. But as a WR2 or 3 with real speed and chemistry potential with Wilson, he could absolutely torch defenses in 2025.

It’s a calculated swing on a guy who’s quietly done everything asked of him — and now finally has a quarterback who can do the same.

