The New York Giants engineered their front seven to dictate terms. With a defensive line built to collapse pockets and linebackers equipped to hunt mismatches, the talent up front is elite. But that dominance on the line of scrimmage masks a terrifying reality on the back end.

The defensive backfield—a unit defined by premium price tags, early-round draft busts, and unproven rookies—has the potential to completely derail the 2026 season. A pass rush is only as lethal as the coverage that buys it time. Right now, time is a luxury the Giants’ secondary cannot guarantee.

Premium Price Tags, Sub-Premium Returns

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When the front office committed a combined $99.3 million to Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland in the 2025 offseason, it was supposed to be a clean-slate reset for the deep third. Instead, it became a financial anchor.

Adebo secured a three-year, $54 million deal after a phenomenal 2024 campaign with the Saints, but his first season in New York was defined by severe growing pains and blown assignments. You cannot pay a boundary corner $18 million annually to lose at the catch point.

Holland—brought in on a three-year, $45.3 million contract to be the ball-hawk blueprint of this defense—similarly failed to replicate the production that made him a cornerstone in Miami.

The financial reality is stark. The Giants are paying top-market money for replacement-level production, forcing the coaching staff to scheme around the very players who were supposed to solve their coverage problems.

The Giants’ Draft Capital Void

The free-agency misfires are compounded by catastrophic roster misreads in the draft. Deonte Banks is a bust. There is no longer any room to contextualize his struggles. Selected in the first round of the 2023 draft to be a bona fide cornerstone, Banks has routinely been exposed by physical receivers, lacking the technical refinement to survive in man coverage.

Tyler Nubin, the team’s 2024 second-round pick, has completely failed to reach the expectations associated with his draft pedigree. Instead of stabilizing the safety room, Nubin has looked lost in space, routinely a half-step slow to diagnose route concepts.

The weight of these failures now falls disproportionately on Colton Hood. Drafted 37th overall in 2026 out of Tennessee, Hood is incredibly promising, possessing the lateral fluidity and ball skills this unit desperately lacks. Relying on a rookie to immediately anchor a struggling secondary against NFL speed is a dangerous gamble. Hood will be targeted early and often.

Check out our latest Fireside Giants film breakdown on Colton Hood’s collegiate tape to see exactly how he will fit in Dennard Wilson’s defensive scheme.

Can Past Track Records Spark a Reversal?

Despite the glaring risks and unproven depth, this unit possesses the raw pedigree to orchestrate a dramatic turnaround. The path to competency relies entirely on Holland and Adebo reclaiming their previous identities.

Adebo’s stellar 2024 tape in New Orleans showcased a corner capable of suffocating perimeter vertical routes in press-man alignment. Holland, at his peak in Miami, operated as a premier single-high safety with elite sideline-to-sideline range.

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If the defensive staff adjusts the structural infrastructure to unlock those baseline traits, the secondary transitions from a liability to a highly functional, complementary component.

This defense is explicitly constructed to win in the trenches. Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns will win their matchups, force quarterbacks off their spots, and create chaos. Chaos requires a secondary capable of capitalizing on hurried throws.

Right now, this defensive backfield is built on a foundation of hope rather than proven production. If Adebo and Holland cannot bounce back to act as defensive catalysts, the front seven’s elite potential will be entirely wasted.

The front office spent the assets in both cap space and draft capital. It is time for this secondary to validate that investment.