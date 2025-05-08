The Giants’ quarterback gamble could spell the end of Joe Schoen or thrust him into a golden age

Every rebuild has a breaking point—and the New York Giants may have just tied their fate to one last, high-stakes swing.

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll were staring down the barrel of a fading era. But with one bold move, they’ve extended the runway.

Drafting Dart was about more than the future

By trading back into the first round to draft Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, the Giants made their priorities clear.

This wasn’t just about grabbing a developmental passer with upside—it was a strategic lifeline for a regime under scrutiny.

Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Dart gives them a quarterback to groom for 2026 and, more importantly, a reason to keep Schoen and Daboll around through next season.

It’s a chess move disguised as a draft pick, positioning the franchise for a potential breakthrough—or a total unraveling.

Dart’s traits scream promise, but flaws remain obvious

At 21, Dart has the swagger, charisma, and big-game energy to thrive under the New York spotlight.

Last season, he completed 69.2% of his passes for 4,276 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just six interceptions at Ole Miss.

He was lethal on deep shots, completing 42% of throws 20+ yards downfield for 1,517 yards and 17 scores.

Those are video-game numbers—and they give Daboll exactly the kind of aggressive, fearless mentality he’s known to favor in quarterbacks.

But with great upside comes major risk, and Dart still has considerable holes in his game.

Development will determine everything

Dart’s biggest hurdle won’t be physical—it’ll be mental. His processing speed and decision-making need major refinement.

Ole Miss didn’t run a pro-style offense, meaning Dart wasn’t asked to read entire defenses or consistently go through full progressions.

That changes now. The Giants need to build him from the ground up as a cerebral passer who can command an NFL offense.

They’ll spend 2025 behind the curtain working with him, developing his pocket presence, discipline, and control over the system.

If Dart flashes that potential in limited reps or preseason action, it’ll validate the plan—and likely keep the regime in place for 2026.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Pressure is mounting, even with optimism

This entire blueprint hinges on two outcomes: Dart developing on track, and the team avoiding a total collapse in 2025.

If the Giants fall apart like they did in 2024, all bets are off. Ownership won’t hesitate to reset, Dart or not.

But if they show modest improvement and Dart looks like the future, Schoen and Daboll will likely survive to see their vision through.

This is their make-or-break campaign—a calculated risk that could either spark a renaissance or slam the door shut.

The roster has too much talent to fall apart again

What gives this plan real legs is the roster itself. The Giants added depth, youth, and explosiveness on both sides of the ball.

There’s reason to believe 2025 will look different, especially with a stabilized offensive line and improved skill positions.

They don’t need to win a Super Bowl. They just need to show the foundation is strong—and that Dart is the quarterback who can elevate it.

Popular Reading:

Giants added a ‘savage’ to their already stacked defensive line in the draft



