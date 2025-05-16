The Giants’ offense just got a huge upgrade in one critical category

It’s amazing how one throw can change the rhythm of an entire franchise. For the New York Giants, that throw might finally be on its way.

After years of misfired deep shots and a passing game stuck in neutral, the Giants are turning the keys over to someone who knows how to launch.

Russell Wilson signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal this offseason, and it could be the catalyst for everything Brian Daboll envisioned but never got to run.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Comparing the deep ball: Wilson vs. Jones

Last season, Daniel Jones attempted 31 passes that traveled 20+ yards through the air.

He completed only eight of them, barely scraping together a 25.8% completion rate for 266 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Even worse, he carried an 8.3% turnover-worthy play rate on those throws — an ominous stat for a player expected to take care of the football.

Meanwhile, Wilson turned that same category into a highlight reel.

He completed 27 of 50 deep throws — good for a 54% completion rate, racking up 851 yards, seven touchdowns, and just two interceptions.

Even more impressive, his turnover-worthy rate on those throws was just 1.8%, nearly five times better than Jones.

Why this changes everything for Daboll’s offense

Daboll was hired to build an explosive system — the kind that stresses defenses vertically and punishes blown coverages.

He hasn’t had the quarterback to do it.

Now, Wilson gives him a weapon who can deliver the ball with touch, velocity, and poise deep downfield.

It’s not just about accuracy — it’s about trust. Wilson throws a catchable ball, one that gives receivers a chance to make a play instead of surviving contact.

That’s massive for a player like Malik Nabers, who created separation downfield last season only to watch targets fall harmlessly to the turf.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Expect more from the speed threats

Jalin Hyatt and Darius Slayton bring real speed to the offense, but speed is only valuable if you can use it.

Wilson will allow Daboll to scheme deeper shots that actually stand a chance, putting defensive backs on their heels and forcing safeties to stay honest.

That opens the entire field — especially for a route technician like Nabers, who thrives on leverage and explosive cuts.

With Wilson under center, even the short game benefits because the defense is constantly aware of the threat behind them.

A low-risk, high-upside investment

For $10.5 million, the Giants didn’t just get a veteran quarterback — they bought time, leadership, and upside.

Even if Wilson isn’t the long-term solution, he could be the perfect bridge for a developing roster and rookie backup Jaxson Dart.

He also gives New York’s coaching staff a real shot to prove what they can do with a competent signal-caller who thrives outside structure.

And if everything clicks? The offense could be one of the league’s most improved units by season’s end.

