The Giants need to expose a critical Commanders weakness in Week 1

The New York Giants are just a couple of days away from kicking off their season on the road versus the Washington Commanders.

It will be a tight divisional matchup, and the Giants are viewed as underdogs going into this game. However, if they’re able to expose one critical weakness in the Commanders’ offense, the Giants could play upset.

The Commanders will be without their starting right guard

Sidelined for this game will be Commanders starting right guard Sam Cosmi.

Cosmi, when healthy, is one of the best guards in the game and one of Washington’s best players. Without him in the lineup, the interior of their offensive line will be vulnerable to pressure from the likes of Dexter Lawrence.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence is one of the most dominant players in the sport. He totaled nine sacks in 12 games last season and was on his way to contending for the Defensive Player of the Year award before an injury cut his season short.

With Lawrence lining up against the Commanders, backup right guard Nick Allegretti will be a matchup advantage for the Giants.

The Giants need to take advantage of the right side of the Commanders’ o-line

Lining up on the right shoulder of Allegretti will likely be Commanders rookie first-round offensive tackle Josh Conerly.

This rookie will have his hands full against a talented Giants defensive line.

In the first game of his career, he will need to match up against edge rushers Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter, who is the favorite to win defensive rookie of the year.

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Conerly is an impressive talent in his own right, being selected 29th overall after surrendering only one sack and nine pressures in his final collegiate season at Oregon.

But matching up against these Giants pass rushers will be no easy task for any rookie this season.

The right side of this Commanders offensive line is inexperienced and vulnerable. This is a weakness that the Giants need to expose to apply pressure to Jayden Daniels and create the difference in Week 1.