The Giants might’ve just landed the next Micah Parsons

Every few years, a defensive player enters the league with that unmistakable “it” factor — speed, size, and chaos in motion.

That’s exactly what the New York Giants are hoping they found in third overall pick Abdul Carter.

He’s not just another edge rusher.

He’s a potential game-wrecker, a hybrid defender with the same positional versatility that made Micah Parsons a household name.

Like Parsons, Carter hails from Penn State and brings a similar disruptive presence that’s hard to define with one position label.

The Giants didn’t just want a pass rusher — they wanted a chess piece.

And Carter may be that exact kind of weapon.

Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The comparison to Parsons isn’t just for show

There’s a reason Carter has drawn so many parallels to Parsons, both stylistically and in terms of on-field deployment.

Parsons thrives when he’s free to move — off-ball linebacker one snap, edge rusher the next, and QB spy when needed.

Carter shares that same trait.

His 2024 film showed elite closing speed, twitch off the line, and freakish ability to chase mobile quarterbacks in space.

At 6’3″, 252 pounds, Carter is slightly heavier than Parsons, who clocks in around 245 pounds with a similar frame.

Both players have nearly identical builds, but Carter enters the league a bit raw — with one season of full-time edge work.

Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Dominant pass-rushing flashes reveal massive potential

Despite limited reps at the position, Carter’s numbers in his lone full year as a pass rusher are eye-popping.

Across just 350 pass-rush snaps, he logged 66 pressures, 13 sacks, and 39 total tackles.

That level of efficiency is rare, even in college — especially from someone still learning how to win consistently off the edge.

He wins with speed, but it’s the bend and natural leverage that make him a nightmare in one-on-one matchups.

The Giants see that foundation and believe they can shape it into something special with the right coaching and scheme.

Versatility will be the key to unlocking everything

Carter’s true value may lie in how the Giants deploy him — not just as a pass rusher, but a movable weapon.

He’s fast enough to drop in coverage, quick enough to spy elusive quarterbacks, and strong enough to anchor against the run.

That kind of versatility allows the defense to disguise looks, bluff blitzes, and rotate coverages without tipping their hand.

It’s the same blueprint the Cowboys have used to maximize Parsons, and it’s one the Giants now hope to replicate.

Credit: Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants finally have a modern defensive centerpiece

The NFC East has lived in fear of Parsons since his rookie year — a player who changes games from anywhere on the field.

Now, the Giants might have their own answer — a player who can not only match Parsons’ tools but develop his own identity.

Carter is young, raw, and hungry — and that combination tends to create something electric when paired with NFL-level coaching.

If his growth continues on the current trajectory, Carter could become the kind of player every offensive coordinator circles in red.

