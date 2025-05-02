Should the Giants clear cap space to sign proven free agent wide receiver?

Sometimes in the NFL, what you want and what you can afford live on completely different planets.

That’s where the New York Giants find themselves right now when it comes to the wide receiver position.

The 2025 NFL Draft came and went without another big wide receiver addition, which is understandable.

Now, eyes naturally shift to the free-agent market — but the numbers on the books don’t make that easy.

At the moment, the Giants have roughly $1 million in cap space and still need to sign their rookie class. That means they’re about $9 million over the cap.

That alone forces some tough conversations before even entertaining the idea of bringing in a veteran pass catcher.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Restructures are the only path to flexibility

The Giants do have financial levers they can pull to create cap space ahead of training camp and preseason cuts.

Restructuring Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence could clear about $22 million — but that comes with long-term risk.

Given Thomas’s injury history, the front office might be hesitant to convert money and push it down the line.

A more likely candidate for restructuring is Brian Burns, whose deal could free up $16 million without too much strain.

That would be enough to sign the rookie class and possibly stash a little for depth moves or late-camp signings.

Still, any receiver addition would need to be modest, both in terms of years and salary cap impact for 2025.

A name that sounds good — but won’t work financially

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report floated the idea of adding veteran Keenan Allen, who remains unsigned after his stint in Chicago.

On paper, Allen brings savvy route running, versatility, and proven production — all things the Giants could use.

But the reality is different.

Allen is 33, and while he still managed 744 yards and seven touchdowns last year, his cost remains too high.

He took over half his snaps in the slot, an area where the Giants already have Wan’Dale Robinson and Nabers.

Plus, the team extended Darius Slayton this offseason and still hopes for a second-year leap from Jalin Hyatt.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There’s depth — just not star power

Malik Nabers is expected to lead this group, giving Russell Wilson a true WR1 to trust in tight windows.

Slayton provides field-stretching ability and has built chemistry with past quarterbacks in New York’s system.

Robinson is still one of the better route-runners underneath, and Hyatt brings vertical juice off the bench.

It’s not a stacked group, but it’s serviceable — and in today’s NFL, that might be enough if the scheme works.

Wilson won’t have the star-studded arsenal of his early Seattle days, but the Giants aren’t barren at receiver either.

Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The smart play is standing pat

Adding another wideout might make headlines, but it doesn’t align with the Giants’ current cap situation or depth chart dynamics.

With restructuring still on the table and a top-tier rookie now in the fold, the team will likely roll with what’s here.

This isn’t about ignoring need — it’s about prioritizing stability, flexibility, and development at the right price.

Sometimes, the best offseason move is knowing when not to overreach.

Popular Reading

The Giants are setting the stage for a redemption arc that could reshape their secondary