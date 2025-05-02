The Giants are setting the stage for a redemption arc that could reshape their secondary

Confidence in the NFL is fragile. For a young cornerback like New York Giants‘ Deonte Banks, it can shatter in a single bad game and spiral from there.

That’s exactly what happened in 2024, when the former first-round pick endured a brutal stretch that left him looking lost.

After an encouraging rookie year, Banks took a step backward — allowing 689 yards and six touchdowns in coverage.

He collected eight pass breakups, but those were often overshadowed by six penalties and countless tough matchups against top receivers.

Each week felt like a new lesson in frustration, and by the end of the season, the damage to his confidence was clear.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants responded by overhauling the support system

The New York Giants weren’t shy about addressing their secondary this offseason, and that wasn’t just about plugging roster holes.

It was also about rebuilding an environment where a young corner like Banks can actually grow and develop.

They signed safety Javon Holland and cornerback Paulson Adebo, both of whom bring experience, leadership, and dependable production.

Holland brings high-level communication skills on the back end, while Adebo adds discipline and length at outside cornerback.

That allows Banks to shift into a CB2 role, where matchups are more favorable and the mental pressure is significantly lighter.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A move to CB2 could be exactly what he needs

Going up against WR2s instead of top-flight receivers might sound like a demotion, but for Banks, it’s a lifeline.

The Giants are banking on this shift helping him recapture the athleticism and instinct he displayed coming out of Maryland.

At the NFL Combine, Banks tested as one of the most athletic corners in history — a rare blend of speed and explosiveness.

That athleticism hasn’t disappeared.

It just needs to be funneled through better matchups, more confidence, and a cleaner structure around him.

Defensive consistency could spark his resurgence

Part of the problem last year was instability in the defensive scheme — something that finally appears to be resolved for 2025.

This will be the first season Banks enters with true continuity on the coaching side, which can’t be understated for a young player.

Adjusting to new schemes year after year is a recipe for hesitation, and hesitation is deadly for defensive backs.

With a more settled system and familiar expectations, Banks has a better chance to play fast and react instinctively.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Upgrades in the trenches matter too

The Giants also beefed up their defensive line this offseason, which should have ripple effects across every level of the defense.

More pressure up front means less time in coverage — a huge benefit for corners trying to rebuild their rhythm.

Fewer extended plays mean fewer breakdowns, which gives Banks more opportunities to stay in phase and make impactful plays.

That combination of pass rush and secondary depth could create the kind of complementary football the Giants have lacked.

A critical year for a player with untapped potential

Now 24, Banks is at the point where raw tools have to translate into consistent performance — or risk being overshadowed.

He still has all the traits that made him a first-round pick, and the Giants are giving him the structure to succeed.

If he takes advantage, this could be the year Banks turns the corner — and reclaims the trajectory many believed he’d follow.

