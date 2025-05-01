Giants signed a pair of intriguing, high-upside UDFA wide receivers

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

By all accounts, the New York Giants had a great NFL Draft. They improved several different aspects of their roster both in the near and long term. However, one area that went unaddressed was the wide receiver position.

The Giants did not draft a single wide receiver this year. However, they did add a pair of intriguing, high-upside undrafted rookie wideouts that could be worth keeping a close eye on this summer.

Giants add size to receiving corps with Beaux Collins

Notre Dame WR Beaux Collins went undrafted and ultimately wound up being signed by the Giants shortly after the draft concluded. The 6-foot-3 wideout has good size and strength at the wide receiver position.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Collins recorded 91 receptions for 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns in 1,578 offensive snaps over 32 games (27 starts) at Clemson from 2021-23. He then transferred to Notre Dame and started all 14 games for the Fighting Irish, totaling 41 receptions for 490 yards and three touchdowns.

The Giants will view Collins primarily as a special teams contributor with the upside to be a depth piece in their receiving corps. He has the size and speed that differentiates him from most backups at his position. With a solid run of practices and performances in the preseason, Collins could gain some notoriety with the coaching staff.

Adding chemistry for new QB Jaxson Dart

The Giants also added former Ole Miss WR Antwane Wells Jr. as an undrafted free agent, reuniting the playmaker with the team’s new rookie quarterback. Jaxson Dart was selected at the back end of the first round to be the team’s next franchise quarterback, and the Giants are bringing one of his collegiate teammates to the Big Apple with him.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Wells is a 6-foot-1 playmaker with plenty of starting experience. He played in 16 games and started nine during two seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks across 2022 and 2023. After transferring in 2024, played all 13 games for the Rebels, making seven starts, and totaling 28 receptions for 553 yards and six touchdowns.

His performance in 2024 earned Wells an All-SEC honorable mention at the end of the season. A bruiser after the catch, Wells is an interesting player added to the back end of the Giants’ roster. His chemistry with Dart should help the Giants’ new quarterback transition to the next level this summer as the two rookies compete throughout training camp and the preseason alongside one another, as they did this past season at Ole Miss.