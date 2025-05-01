Giants give 1st round bust a lifeline with position change

When the New York Giants drafted Evan Neal seventh overall in 2022, they envisioned a dominant force on the edge.

He was 6’7” and 350 pounds with freakish athletic traits and movement skills rarely seen at that size.

On paper, Neal looked like the kind of player who could anchor the offensive line for a decade.

But three years later, that dream has faded — and the team is now trying to salvage what’s left.

This offseason, they declined his fifth-year option and officially began turning the page on that original vision.

Now, they’re hoping a switch inside might finally unlock something that’s been buried beneath poor tape and broken confidence.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to Paul Schwartz of The New York Post:

“Neal this spring will attempt to resuscitate his failing NFL career with a move to guard. And it makes sense that, if he adapts and shows he can handle the mental and physical adjustments inherent with getting kicked to the interior of the line, a starting spot at right guard could be his for the taking,” Schwartz wrote.

The numbers paint a frustrating picture

Over 1,781 career snaps, Neal has surrendered 98 total pressures and 12 sacks as a starting right tackle.

Last season alone, he played just 459 snaps — 314 in pass protection — and still gave up 17 pressures.

He also racked up six penalties and allowed two sacks, continuing a trend of poor technique and slow reaction time.

Though he flashed some decent moments in the run game, those glimpses haven’t been enough to justify keeping him outside.

The Giants watched it all unfold and finally decided the only way forward might be a total position shift.

Why right guard might suit him better

Moving Neal to right guard isn’t just a desperate move — it’s a calculated one based on how linemen develop.

Inside, his size and anchor become assets instead of liabilities, especially against power rushers and interior pressure.

He won’t have to deal with speed off the edge or worry as much about lateral agility and open space.

The Giants believe many of his pass-blocking flaws — particularly footwork and reaction time — can be masked at guard.

The position puts him closer to help, giving him more structure and allowing his strength to show up more consistently.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

A fight for a second chance begins this summer

The Giants declined Neal’s fifth-year option, which would’ve paid him $16.7 million in 2026 — and that wasn’t a hard decision.

But they’re not cutting ties just yet.

Instead, he’ll enter a training camp battle at right guard alongside Greg Van Roten and several depth linemen.

Van Roten held the job last year, but the Giants are eager to bring in real competition and shake things up.

Neal will have to learn quickly, adjust to new footwork and timing, and show coaches he belongs in the mix.

The leash is short — but the opportunity is real

Neal isn’t being handed anything — this move is a last-ditch effort to save a once-promising career from collapse.

If he can’t carve out a role at guard, his days in New York — and possibly as a starter — may be over.

But if the change works, it could be a rare late-career pivot that breathes life into a fading narrative.

It’s a second act, not a reset — and Neal only gets one chance to make it count.

Popular Reading

Giants’ overlooked young receiver could be sprung open in 2025