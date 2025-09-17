The Giants might finally have an All-Pro caliber player

The New York Giants entered the 2025 season with one of the most promising pass-rush units in football. On paper, the trio of Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and rookie Abdul Carter looked like a nightmare for opposing offenses. But through the first two weeks, it’s Brian Burns who has set the tone, proving why the Giants traded for him and paid him like one of the league’s elite edge rushers.

Burns building on his first year in New York

Burns, now 27, arrived from the Carolina Panthers last season in a deal that cost the Giants valuable draft capital. The expectation was clear: he was brought in to be a game-changing presence off the edge. His debut campaign was solid, with nine sacks and 61 pressures despite battling through injuries. It wasn’t the dominant season some envisioned, but it showed why New York believed he could be a foundational piece.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This year, Burns looks sharper, faster, and more determined. Over just 119 snaps, including 77 as a pass rusher, he’s already recorded seven pressures and three sacks. If he sustained this pace, the numbers would project to an unrealistic 25 sacks on the year. Even if he cools down, reaching double-digit sacks while maintaining consistent pressure would put him firmly in the conversation for All-Pro honors.

Offseason work paying dividends

Burns didn’t stumble into this fast start—he made it a point to sharpen his craft over the offseason. Known for his speed and bend around the edge, he’s added more counters to his game, making him harder to neutralize. Offensive tackles who once relied on pushing him wide are now being punished by inside moves and improved hand usage.

It’s that kind of evolution that separates good pass rushers from great ones. Burns already had the natural talent, but his willingness to refine the details is what’s turning him into the centerpiece of this defense. Much like a pitcher who adds a new pitch to keep hitters off balance, Burns’ expanded repertoire is giving him more ways to win.

Living up to his contract

When the Giants acquired Burns, they immediately committed to him with a five-year, $141 million extension that included $87.5 million guaranteed. With an annual average salary of $28.2 million, the deal signaled just how highly the organization valued him. Big Blue didn’t just see him as another piece—they saw him as one of the best edge defenders in football.

Now, Burns is rewarding that faith. Contracts of that size always come with scrutiny, but if he maintains this level of play, the deal will look more like a bargain than a burden. Pairing Burns with Thibodeaux/Carter on the outside and Lawrence inside gives the Giants a combination that can wreck any protection scheme in the league.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The leader of a deep unit

Carter may develop into a force, and Thibodeaux continues to grow into his potential, but Burns is the steady star. His presence allows the rest of the unit to play freer, and his ability to demand double teams opens opportunities for teammates. In that sense, he’s not just producing individually—he’s elevating the entire defensive front.

For a Giants team desperate to reestablish its identity, Burns is becoming the tone-setter. Two weeks in, he looks like the defensive anchor New York envisioned when they made him one of the highest-paid pass rushers in football.