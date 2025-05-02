The Giants may have quietly pulled off one of the biggest draft steals — and he’s built for Sundays

Sometimes, NFL value doesn’t just fall into your lap — it barrels through the door and dares you to ignore it.

That’s exactly what the New York Giants landed with Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

While most of the attention was on their top picks — including quarterback Jaxson Dart — Skattebo might’ve been the steal.

At 23, he already plays like a seasoned NFL power back, combining elite contact balance with a relentless downhill running style.

And if his college tape is any indication, the Giants might’ve just found the heart of their backfield for years to come.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A monster senior season that turned heads

Skattebo was an unstoppable force for Arizona State in 2024, rushing for 1,712 yards and 21 touchdowns on 294 carries.

That workload alone is impressive — but the production makes it even more special, averaging 5.8 yards per carry throughout the year.

Even when defenses keyed in on him as the Sun Devils’ offensive engine, he still couldn’t be contained.

In his final four collegiate games, he rushed for no fewer than 143 yards per contest, scoring 10 touchdowns in that stretch.

It was a mic drop finish to a dominant season — and a bold message to any NFL team in need of toughness.

Contact balance that translates to Sundays

What separates Skattebo isn’t speed — it’s the fact that you need a small army to bring him down.

He forced more than 100 missed tackles last season and gained a ridiculous 1,202 yards after contact.

That’s the kind of grit that keeps drives alive and wears defenses down by the fourth quarter.

According to Pro Football Focus, “Skattebo was RB3 and the No. 51 overall player on the PFF Big Board.”

The Giants drafted him with the 105th pick — 54 spots later than his grade suggested.

That’s the kind of value that makes a front office look smart months or even years down the line.

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scheme versatility adds to his appeal

PFF also noted that Skattebo “ranked above the 85th percentile in PFF rushing grade in both gap and zone schemes in 2024.”

That flexibility is crucial for a Giants offense that’s still building identity under new leadership and personnel changes.

Whether running through gaps or bouncing into zone lanes, Skattebo understands timing, vision, and how to finish runs physically.

He’s also an underrated receiver, tallying 543 yards and three touchdowns through the air — a dual-threat back who can handle volume.

A perfect partner to create a thunder-and-lightning duo

The Giants already have Tyrone Tracy, a dynamic weapon who brings speed and receiving ability to the backfield rotation.

Pairing Tracy with Skattebo gives the Giants one of the more exciting young RB tandems in the league.

Skattebo provides the bruising, grind-it-out physicality while Tracy offers explosiveness and change-of-pace balance.

It’s a combo that can evolve into a foundational element for a team trying to rebuild its identity from the trenches up.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Don’t let the fourth-round label fool you

This isn’t just a depth piece or a camp body.

Skattebo brings starter-level upside with the type of workload history and production that screams “ready for Sundays.”

He may not outrun defensive backs in the open field — but they’re going to feel every hit when they try tackling him.

The Giants needed toughness and reliability on offense, and they may have found it in the most underrated way possible.

