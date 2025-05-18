The Giants may have a breakout star hiding in plain sight

Sometimes the spark a team needs is already on the roster—buried under injuries, quarterback chaos, or limited snaps.

For the New York Giants, Theo Johnson might be that hidden gem about to erupt.

Quietly building momentum down the stretch

The 6’6″, 264-pound tight end out of Penn State didn’t have a flashy rookie season in 2024.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In fact, Johnson played just 12 games and wasn’t targeted in two of them.

But over the final month of the season, with the offense in disarray, Johnson began to flash something special.

He posted 51 yards and a touchdown against Washington, then followed that up with 37, 39, and 54-yard performances before suffering a lower-body injury.

Even with instability at quarterback, the Giants made a point to get him more involved.

A versatile weapon with room to grow

Johnson wasn’t used like a traditional tight end. He spent nearly half his snaps (47.3%) in the slot, operating as a jumbo receiver.

The other 42.7% came in-line, proving he could offer both flexibility and matchup advantages.

While his athleticism jumps off the tape, the drops have been an issue—five on just 43 targets.

That’s a concern, but it’s a fixable one, especially for a young player with so much physical upside.

His toughness is where he sets himself apart. Johnson doesn’t go down on first contact, dragging defenders and fighting for extra yards.

An offense built for a breakout season

With Russell Wilson now under center, Johnson is set to benefit from the veteran’s tendency to lean on tight ends.

Just last year in Pittsburgh, Wilson developed a strong connection with Pat Freiermuth, using him as a safety blanket.

That same role could now fall to Johnson.

And with rookie Malik Nabers expected to command double teams and coverage shifts, the middle of the field will open wide.

Johnson, roaming in the soft spots behind the linebackers, could feast.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Size, strength, and opportunity

For the Giants, finding value in mid-round picks has become a necessity. And Johnson checks every box.

He has size and speed. He showed development late in the season. And now, he’ll have a real quarterback throwing him the ball.

If his hands improve and the usage continues to climb, the Giants may be unlocking a legitimate weapon.

He doesn’t need to become Travis Kelce overnight. But if Johnson can stay healthy and capitalize on matchups, a 500–600 yard season with five touchdowns isn’t out of the question.

And for a young, evolving Giants offense, that could be the exact boost they need.

