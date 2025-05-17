Could the Giants take a big swing in a trade for a top receiver to pair with Nabers?

The New York Giants’ offense was abysmal last season. Things, however, look to be on the up and up.

The Giants have a budding young superstar playmaker in Malik Nabers, who is entering his second season after a historically good rookie campaign. They also upgraded at quarterback, adding Russell Wilson for the near-term, and first-round rookie Jaxson Dart for the long-term.

However, in addition to Nabers, some could argue that the Giants are lacking another threatening playmaker. Many of the league’s top offenses feature a one-two elite playmaking punch.

Although free agency and the NFL Draft have passed, there could still be time for the Giants to pair Nabers with another top wide receiver.

Could Saints WR Chris Olave be on the move?

The New Orleans Saints are one of the few organizations in the NFL right now that make the Giants look functional. Poised to start a complete unknown at quarterback this season, the Saints could be barreling toward a top pick and a full-on rebuild.

Their most tradeable asset is undoubtedly WR Chris Olave. The 24-year-old playmaker is entering the fourth season of his career, which happens to be the final season on his rookie contract before his fifth-year option kicks in.

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If there is ever a time for the Saints to recoup some assets in exchange for Olave, that time would be now. Despite his injury struggles (Olave has suffered an alarming number of concussions in his football career), Olave still holds value due to the affordability of his contract.

Meanwhile, the Giants, who could be looking for a premier receiving threat to pair with Nabers, have been floated out by fans as a potential landing spot if Olave does wind up on the trade block.

Olave is viewed as a No. 1 caliber wide receiver. He went for over 1,000 yards in each of the first two seasons of his career and has totaled 2,565 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in only 39 games played. Pairing him with Nabers could give the Giants a Ja’Marr Chase-Tee Higgins-esque combination.

Acquiring Olave might be difficult for the Giants

Despite how exciting it would be for the Giants to add Olave to their lineup, such a deal is unlikely. Currently, the Giants have just $1.1 million in cap space. So, while Olave’s rookie contract might be affordable ($6.1 million cap hit this season), the Giants can’t really afford to bring in anyone for more than the veteran minimum right now.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Additionally, for a player such as Olave, the asking price won’t be cheap. The Saints could likely get a top-100 draft pick in return for the former first-round pick. The Giants already traded away their third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to move up and select Dart in the first round this year.

Considering their lack of cap space and their lack of draft capital, the Giants do not seem like a likely landing spot if Olave is on the move this summer.