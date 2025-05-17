Could Cam Skattebo take over in the Giants’ backfield as a rookie?

The New York Giants are making a habit of taking a shot at the running back position on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

They seemingly hit in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the fifth round. Tracy quickly established himself as the team’s starting running back as a rookie.

But this offseason, the Giants doubled down, taking Cam Skattebo in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The assumption is that Tracy will maintain his role as the team’s starting running back. However, there is plenty of buzz and excitement surrounding Skattebo entering his rookie season. Could he take over as the Giants’ lead back?

Cam Skattebo predicted to take over the Giants’ backfield

Beckett Mesko of Pro Football Focus recently published an article taking a look at some of the most exciting mid-round rookie running backs in the NFL, predicting which rushers could lead their backfields in 2025.

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He named Skattebo on this list, projecting that the Arizona State rookie could potentially work his way into the leading role in Big Blue’s backfield:

“The Giants leaned on a committee in 2024, splitting carries between Tyrone Tracy Jr. (192 attempts) and Devin Singletary (113). Neither back cracked the 1,000-yard mark, and both finished with PFF rushing grades in the 60.0s — serviceable, but far from spectacular,” Mesko explained.

“…With rumblings of the Giants potentially releasing Devin Singletary and Skattebo already boasting better production, higher draft capital (one round earlier than Tracy) and elite grading, it’s not hard to imagine the rookie taking control of New York’s backfield sooner rather than later.”

As Mesko pointed out, the Giants are shaping up to form a running back committee in their backfield this season. Tracy figures to get a bulk of the workload, but with Skattebo entering the mix, the veteran Singletary could become the odd man out.

Skattebo’s dynamism could earn him the lead role

Skattebo is a thrilling talent who plays with grit and determination and possesses remarkable leadership skills. For these reasons, among others, he is already figuring to be a fan favorite.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In 2024, tallied 103 forced missed tackles, the second-most in the nation. He also averaged 4.09 yards after contact per rushing attempt, which ranked eighth among all college football running backs. Skattebo finished the season with a ridiculous 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing while also adding 605 yards and three touchdowns receiving.

The Giants’ backfield will be a more dynamic duo this season with Skattebo running alongside Tracy. Possessing a unique blend of physicality as a runner and finesse as a receiver, Skattebo could wind up as the Giants’ leading man.