The Giants made the right call extending pass rusher for $14.7 million

Sometimes the best decisions don’t feel like wins right away. They take time to prove their worth — and even longer to silence doubts.

That’s what the New York Giants are hoping for after committing to one player while walking away from another.

In declining Evan Neal’s fifth-year option but picking up Kayvon Thibodeaux’s, the Giants showed they still believe — just with conditions.

High upside, but plenty of inconsistency

Thibodeaux hasn’t yet become the elite force many expected when he was selected fifth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s 24 years old, 6-foot-5, 258 pounds, and physically built like a franchise pass rusher.

But the results have been hit-or-miss.

Last season, Thibodeaux recorded 38 pressures and six sacks over 358 pass rush snaps — solid, but not spectacular.

The bigger issue came in his tackling. He missed 27.6% of his attempts, nearly doubling his previous worst mark.

Those mistakes matter, especially for a team relying on stops in tight fourth-quarter moments.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

A glimpse of his ceiling still matters

Despite the volatility, Thibodeaux has shown exactly why the Giants still see him as a long-term asset.

Back in 2023, he produced 43 pressures and 13 sacks across 520 pass-rush snaps — his best season by far.

He looked explosive, aggressive, and disruptive — the kind of player who changes games with one burst off the edge.

That version of Thibodeaux is still in there. The Giants are betting $14.75 million in 2026 that they can bring it back out.

Why the Giants made the right call

By picking up his fifth-year option, the Giants gave themselves two more seasons of cost-controlled development.

It’s a smart hedge.

There’s no guarantee Thibodeaux becomes a franchise cornerstone, but letting him walk would’ve been a mistake at this stage.

This isn’t a long-term extension. It’s a window — and the Giants want to look through it before shutting the door.

They’ve also surrounded him with help.

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

New additions give Thibodeaux room to thrive

The additions of Abdul Carter and Darius Alexander give the Giants the ability to rotate more aggressively on defense.

Thibodeaux won’t have to carry a big load anymore.

Instead, he can focus on situational pass-rushing and making game-changing plays — not doing everything all the time.

Fresh legs matter late in games, especially in a division where one sack can shift an entire season.

This new rotation helps the Giants keep their playmakers primed for those moments.

The clock is ticking, but the payoff could be big

Thibodeaux still has plenty to prove. But he’s got the talent, the time, and now, the supporting cast.

If he turns the corner, this move will look like a bargain. If not, the Giants walk away without overcommitting.

Sometimes, betting on upside is the smartest move — even if it comes with risk.

Popular reading:

Shedeur Sanders was ‘pissed’ at the Giants following tense pre-draft visit



