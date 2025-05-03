Shedeur Sanders was ‘pissed’ at the Giants following tense pre-draft visit

Credit: Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Once a projected top-three pick, Shedeur Sanders’s unprecedented tumble in last weekend’s NFL Draft became the storyline of the offseason. Speculation all offseason connected Sanders to the New York Giants, who were reportedly interested in taking the Colorado signal-caller with the third-overall pick.

However, plans changed after a pre-draft between between Sanders and the Giants went south.

Shedeur Sanders was reportedly “pissed” after failed meeting with the Giants

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Sanders had a tense moment during a pre-draft visit with Giants head coach Brian Daboll:

“The Giants one, they give players an install, and there are mistakes intentionally put in the install,” Breer explained on 98.5 The Sports Hub. “He didn’t catch them and got called on it… He was pissed that they did that to him.”

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sanders walked away from the meeting “pissed” at the Giants following his spat with Coach Daboll, Breer explained. This story corroborates what The Ringer’s Todd McShay shared on his podcast, “The McShay Show,” during the NFL Draft:

“Shedeur didn’t have a great interview with Brian Daboll in a private visit. An install package came in, the preparation wasn’t there for it. [Shedeur] got called out on it, didn’t like that. Brian didn’t appreciate him not liking it.”

The two stories shared by the two different reporters seem to line up. Ultimately, such a failed pre-draft visit explains why the Giants passed on Sanders and instead opted for Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart.

As all NFL fans know by now, Sanders wound up falling to the fifth round of the draft where he was eventually taken by the Cleveland Browns. It was a shocking development that dominated the NFL media headlines throughout the weekend. Now, with more information revealed, the dots are being connected, explaining why teams hesitated when it came to drafting Sanders.

Sanders could turn things around with the Browns

Despite his failed meeting with the Giants, Sanders still has a chance to compete in a wide-open Browns quarterback room. He’ll be fighting with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who the Browns selected in the third round. Sanders could impress and steal some playing time.

Dart, meanwhile, will sit behind the Giants’ pair of veteran quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. The rookie posted a 29-6 TD-INT ratio in his final season at Ole Miss, generating plenty of excitement surrounding the future of Big Blue.