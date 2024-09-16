The Giants lost in Week 2 in historically bad fashion

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ Week 2 loss to the Washington Commanders was embarrassing. It’s a game they should have won. The Giants should be 1-1. Instead, they are 0-2, and they are facing a grueling schedule upcoming as the coaching staff stands on shaky ground.

The Giants were on the wrong side of history in their loss to the Commanders

The Giants’ loss was not just bad — it was historically bad. The Giants scored three touchdowns in the contest. Meanwhile, the Commanders did not find the end zone a single time and went 0-6 on their red zone trips. However, the Giants still found a way to lose this game.

According to @propbetguru on X, this loss from the Giants was as rare as they come, joining a 1019-2 record:

Big Blue’s defense wasn’t great by any means. They surrendered 425 yards of total offense including a staggering 215 yards on the ground. However, they stood strong in the red zone and held the Commanders to seven field goal attempts. Washington connected on all seven attempts and squeaked out a win at home on Sunday.

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Giants. Their Week 1 performance was completely underwhelming but their Week 2 performance can be classified as somewhat of a meltdown. They are now 0-2 and have a grueling gauntlet of opponents coming up on the schedule including many playoff-contending teams.

The Giants could be in for another long season.