The Giants just got back their missing offensive piece — and it’s a game-changer

Against all odds, the New York Giants stunned the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday with a 21–18 victory that few saw coming. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart didn’t just survive his NFL debut—he powered the team to an emotional win, showing toughness and flashes of leadership that gave fans reason to believe in the future.

Jaxson Dart fights through the fire

Dart’s final stat line wasn’t flashy, but it was gritty and impactful. The 25th overall pick completed 13 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown while adding 54 rushing yards and another score on the ground. He was hit often and looked battered by the final whistle, but he refused to back down.

The Giants needed his mobility to generate offense, and Dart delivered, extending plays with his legs and finding ways to keep drives alive. His touchdown run, in particular, embodied the type of fight the team has been missing—lowering his shoulder near the goal line and muscling his way in.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Andrew Thomas makes his full return

Perhaps just as important as Dart’s performance was the return of Andrew Thomas to his full-time role at left tackle. Thomas had been on a snap count the week prior against the Kansas City Chiefs, but against Los Angeles, he played the full game and immediately reminded everyone why he’s considered one of the league’s premier blind-side protectors.

The Chargers boast one of the NFL’s most disruptive pass rushes, yet Thomas neutralized their edge presence. Dart wasn’t free from pressure, but his left side was secure, allowing him to focus more on the collapsing interior. For a rookie quarterback making his first start, having that kind of anchor up front is invaluable.

Life without Malik Nabers

The Giants’ big win came with a sobering reality: they’ll have to finish the season without superstar receiver Malik Nabers, who tore his ACL in Week 4. Nabers had already established himself as the focal point of the offense, and his absence will test Dart’s ability to elevate the weapons around him.

Without Nabers, the Giants’ margin for error shrinks dramatically. Still, having Thomas back provides at least one cornerstone piece for Dart to lean on. With the protection on his blind side secure, the rookie can focus on developing chemistry with veterans like Darius Slayton and Wan’dale Robinson, rather than worrying about getting blindsided.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Building momentum for Week 5

Sunday’s victory was not just about beating an undefeated team—it was about changing the energy inside the Giants’ locker room. A group that looked defeated through the season’s first three weeks suddenly showed fight, and Dart’s leadership was at the center of it.

The rookie quarterback will face another challenge in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, but the matchup won’t be nearly as daunting as taking on the Chargers’ loaded defense. If Thomas continues his elite play at left tackle, Dart should have the chance to build confidence, establish rhythm, and show that Sunday’s upset wasn’t a fluke.

For a team desperately searching for hope, the Giants may have found their foundation—one that starts with a rookie quarterback unafraid of the spotlight and a left tackle who once again looks like an All-Pro.