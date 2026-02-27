The Giants walked into the NFL Combine knowing they had multiple positions of need. Wide receiver remains a priority with Malik Nabers’ recovery timeline uncertain. Right tackle is vacant. Cornerback depth is weak. New head coach John Harbaugh certainly has his work cut out for him in this crucial first draft.

But one player didn’t just shine. He exploded. Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles put himself squarely in the fifth overall conversation with one of the most impressive athletic displays in NFL history, and according to ESPN, he’s a “perfect fit” for what Harbaugh historically values at linebacker. Think Roquan Smith. Think CJ Mosley. Think defensive anchors.

Sonny Styles had a Combine Performance for the Ages

Styles walked into Lucas Oil Stadium at 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds, then put on a show that had scouts comparing him to Calvin Johnson’s legendary 2007 combine. His 43.5-inch vertical jump set an all-time record for linebackers and stands as the highest by any player 6-foot-4 or taller since 2003. His 11-foot-2 broad jump tied for fourth-best among linebackers in combine history. Then he ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, tying for the fastest time among linebackers this year.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The numbers generated a perfect 10.00 Relative Athletic Score, ranking him first out of 3,216 linebackers tested from 1987 to 2026. This wasn’t just good. This was historic. The average linebacker 40-yard dash sits around 4.54 seconds. Styles beat that by nearly a tenth while carrying more height and weight than his peers.

The Production Backs Up the Athleticism

Styles is a former safety who transitioned to linebacker and brings pass rush exposure. This past season for Ohio State, the 21-year-old tallied 15 pressures on only 64 pass rush snaps while collecting 71 tackles with a microscopic 2.2% missed tackle rate. He didn’t miss a single tackle until the final game of the season. That kind of reliability is exactly what Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson need to fix a run defense that gave up 133.2 rushing yards per game last season, ranking 25th in the league.

But Styles isn’t only a run defender. He’s one of the best coverage linebackers in college football, posting an 86.9 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus that ranked 11th among 804 linebackers. The Giants would be getting a player dominant against the run but also athletic enough to cover tight ends and running backs in space. That versatility has been missing from this position for the better part of a decade, if not longer.

The Harbaugh Connection Makes Too Much Sense

Harbaugh spent years in Baltimore building defenses around communicative, instinctive linebackers. Styles wore the green dot at Ohio State, serving as the defensive play caller and operating Matt Patricia’s NFL-style system. He’s already been coached to think at that level, which means he won’t need the typical rookie adjustment period.

Wilson runs a multiple-front defense requiring linebackers to process information quickly and react without wasted movement. Styles’ trigger speed is exactly what that scheme demands. His average depth of tackle was just 1.9 yards downfield last season, testament to his ability to diagnose plays quickly, take proper angles, and finish with technique. He doesn’t hesitate reading the run, and his closing burst allows him to scrape over the top or fill the A-gap based on the blocking scheme.

The Giants could go several different directions at fifth overall. Wide receiver makes sense given uncertainty around Nabers’ recovery and the possible departure of Wan’Dale Robinson. Offensive line help would address an obvious need. But if Styles is available, passing on a potential franchise linebacker who checks every box Harbaugh values would be a mistake. This is the kind of foundational piece championship defenses are built around, and the combine performance confirmed what the tape showed.