The Giants have no choice but to promote former undrafted pass catcher

The New York Giants are limping into their Thursday night clash with the Philadelphia Eagles, battered, shorthanded, and searching for answers. With their wide receiver room decimated and Darius Slayton nursing a hamstring injury, the Giants may have no choice but to look inward — and that could mean calling up Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad.

At this point, they’re not looking for a savior. They’re looking for someone dependable — a set of steady hands in a sea of inconsistency. Humphrey might just be that player.

Giants running out of time and options

It’s too late in the week to bring in a free agent and expect any meaningful contribution. The Giants’ offense, already struggling with rhythm and chemistry, can’t afford the growing pains that come with introducing an unfamiliar face. That leaves one realistic option: promote someone who’s already been in the building and knows the system.

Enter Humphrey, a 27-year-old wideout who began his career with the New Orleans Saints in 2019. He’s bounced around the league since — spending time with the Patriots, Broncos, and now the Giants — but he’s quietly carved out a reputation as a reliable, tough possession receiver who can step in when called upon.

Through 63 career receptions, Humphrey has racked up 784 yards and seven touchdowns, with four of those scores coming over the past two seasons in Denver. Those numbers may not jump off the page, but for a team desperate for stability, they represent something invaluable: experience and dependability.

Familiarity with Jaxson Dart could matter

One of the more intriguing factors in this potential promotion is Humphrey’s preseason connection with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. During exhibition play, the two clicked almost instantly. Humphrey hauled in six catches for 94 yards and a touchdown — which happened to be Dart’s first-ever NFL touchdown pass.

Chemistry like that can’t be overlooked, especially for a young quarterback still learning to read defenses and trust his targets. Dart needs a receiver who can work the middle of the field, make the routine catches, and bail him out on broken plays. Humphrey’s size — 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds — makes him an ideal safety valve in those tight-window situations.

It’s not hard to imagine the Giants dialing up a few quick slants or red-zone fades for him if he’s activated. While he’s unlikely to be a focal point, sometimes all a struggling offense needs is a reliable complement to help move the chains.

Hands that can be trusted

If there’s one area where Humphrey stands out, it’s his hands. Across 90 career targets, he’s dropped just two passes — a statistic that should feel like music to the Giants’ ears. The current group of receivers has been plagued by drops and mental lapses, turning drive-sustaining plays into momentum-killers.

Humphrey’s sure-handedness could quietly stabilize the passing game, even if his volume is limited. It’s not about star power — it’s about trust. When the ball finds him, he catches it. And right now, that’s something the Giants can’t take for granted.

A small move that could make a big difference

Nobody expects Lil’Jordan Humphrey to change the course of the season. But sometimes, football is about the small adjustments — the role players who can do their jobs cleanly while everyone else struggles to stay afloat.

With a massive test against the division-rival Eagles on national television, the Giants need players who won’t shrink under pressure. Humphrey isn’t flashy, but he’s been through the grind, made the tough catches, and found ways to stick around when others couldn’t.

For a team desperate for reliability, that might be exactly what they need right now.