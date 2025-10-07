Giants’ $36 million gamble is already producing concern

When the New York Giants needed Darius Slayton the most, he simply didn’t deliver. In Sunday’s 26–14 loss to the New Orleans Saints, the veteran wideout had every opportunity to step into the spotlight — to show that he could carry the load in Malik Nabers’ absence. Instead, he let the moment slip through his hands, both literally and figuratively.

Slayton dropped multiple passes, fumbled a critical ball, and finished the game as one of the Giants’ lowest-graded players, according to Pro Football Focus. For a player the Giants invested $36 million into this past offseason, including $22 million guaranteed, this was the kind of performance that can swing a team’s confidence in its receiving corps.

The moment that slipped away

The loss of Malik Nabers was always going to sting. The dynamic second-year receiver tore his ACL in Week 4, stripping the Giants’ offense of its most explosive playmaker. That injury should have opened the door for Slayton to prove why the team viewed him as a reliable WR2 — a veteran who could stabilize a shaky offense.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

But against New Orleans, the opportunity turned into a missed audition. Slayton saw his number called repeatedly, yet his execution fell flat. One drop in particular — a perfectly placed deep shot between two defenders — felt like the kind of play that can shift momentum in an instant. Instead, it hit the turf, and with it, so did the Giants’ early rhythm.

Drops have been the Achilles’ heel of Slayton’s career, and the trend continued in 2024. He dropped seven passes on just 70 targets — a jarring ratio for a player meant to bring veteran consistency. In a game where every possession mattered, those missed chances were backbreakers.

When reliability becomes a question

Slayton’s struggles go beyond the stat sheet. The Giants have been searching for someone who can bring dependability to an offense full of volatility. Slayton has always had the athletic tools — his straight-line speed and ability to stretch the field make him a dangerous weapon when he’s in rhythm. But Sunday was a reminder of his biggest flaw: inconsistency.

When a receiver earns that second contract — especially one with guaranteed money — it’s not just about potential anymore. It’s about accountability. The Giants trusted Slayton to be more than just a complementary piece. They needed him to be a stabilizer, a veteran who could help a young quarterback like Jaxson Dart navigate tough defensive looks. Instead, his miscues did the opposite, derailing drives and deflating momentum.

The cruel irony is that Slayton’s game is built on timing and trust — the very things that evaporate when a receiver can’t secure the football. For a player trying to prove he can handle WR1 responsibilities, this performance raised more doubt than confidence.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The injury adds insult to disappointment

As if the poor outing wasn’t enough, Slayton left the game in the second half with a hamstring injury, putting his availability for Thursday night’s divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in question. It’s another blow for a Giants team already scrambling to reassemble its offense.

Without Nabers, the Giants’ passing attack has looked lost. Former 3rd round pick Jalin Hyatt remains raw, Beaux Collins has struggled to adjust, and the tight ends haven’t been consistent safety valves. That leaves Slayton — or whoever replaces him — as the de facto veteran presence. But if his hamstring keeps him sidelined, the Giants will be forced to dig even deeper into an already thin group of playmakers.

Slayton has always been a player who lives on the edge — one big play can swing public opinion in his favor, while one costly mistake can erase it all. Unfortunately for him, Sunday was the latter.

And for a team desperately trying to stay afloat without its star rookie receiver, the timing couldn’t have been worse.