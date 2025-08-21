The Giants have eight high-upside players competing for only one roster spot

The New York Giants are going to have some difficult decisions to make on cut day as they prepare to trim their roster from 90 to 53 men.

The Giants have an intense wide receiver battle unfolding

The Giants have a slew of backup wide receivers competing for spots on the back end of the roster.

A handful of undrafted rookies, such as Antwane Wells Jr., Jordan Bly, Dalen Cambre, Da’Quan Felton, and Beaux Collins, are competing at a high level and pushing for roster spots.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Competing against them, however, are some interesting veterans, such as Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Zach Pascal, Montrell Washington, and, to some extent, Jalin Hyatt.

In all likelihood, the Giants will only hold six wide receivers on their final roster — maybe seven if they reserve a spot for return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Cutting down this wide receiver room will be no easy task. But this is a good problem to have as the Giants finally have depth in their receiver room and on the back end of their roster.

Who will make the final roster?

Beaux Collins has a strong case for a roster spot

Undrafted rookie WR Beaux Collins out of Notre Dame has been one of the Giants’ most impressive playmakers this summer. He has earned plenty of first-team reps and even saw playing time with the starters in Week 2 of the preseason.

Collins hauled in a deep pass from Russell Wilson against the Jets for a gain of 80 yards down to the one-yard line. This moment, combined with his solid reps in training camp, and upside on special teams, could punch his ticket into the regular season.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Dalen Cambre is a special teams ace

The best way for an undrafted rookie to sneak onto an NFL roster is to provide value on special teams, and that’s what Dalen Cambre provides better than anyone.

Cambre was an All-American as a special teams player in college. He also has upside as a receiver and has made plays as a downfield pass-catcher during training camp and in the preseason.

Montrell Washington and Lil’Jordan Humphrey have valuable chemistry with Jaxson Dart

One way to increase your chances of making the final roster is to get really close with the future face of the franchise. Both Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Montrell Washington have accomplished that.

Humphrey has been a standout throughout the summer, and that carried into the preseason. He was the recipient of Dart’s first career touchdown pass, hauling in a deep shot for a 28-yard score against the Bills in preseason Week 1.

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Washington, meanwhile, has been a constant playmaker with Dart during team drills in training camp. He has made some impressive plays in the preseason, too, showing off his ability to generate yards after the catch. Plus, he primarily plays out of the slot — an area where the Giants do not have a ton of depth when compared to what they have on the outside. That specialty could earn him a roster spot.

Antwane Wells Jr. possesses something that the rest of the receivers don’t

The Giants want to get the screen game going this season and prioritize gaining yardage after the catch. That is Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr.’s specialty.

Wells is physical and ferocious with the ball in his hands, and he has been solid this preseason. He also has increased chemistry with Jaxson Dart as the two shared time together at Ole Miss in 2024.

Is Jalin Hyatt really on the bubble?

After missing time this summer due to injuries, speculation began that former third-round pick Jalin Hyatt could be on the roster bubble. The former Fred Biletnikoff award winner entered the league with high expectations in 2023 but has yet to make an impact.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While he was off the field this summer, other receivers were on the field making plays and earning their stay. Now, Hyatt is running out of time to prove his worth.

Ultimately, as a former third-round pick who possesses elite speed, Hyatt is likely safe. But there is definitely a non-zero chance the Giants move on in order to open a roster spot for one of these other competitors.