‘Good chance’ Giants’ Jaxson Dart starts versus the Patriots

There is an intense buzz surrounding the New York Giants as excitement builds around rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The first-round pick out of Ole Miss has exceeded all expectations through the first two weeks of the preseason.

As the Giants prepare for their preseason finale against the New England Patriots, there is a chance Dart could make his first start in a Giants uniform on Thursday night.

Jaxson Dart could be in line to start for the Giants in preseason Week 3

Head coach Brian Daboll has not clarified whether or not the starters will see any reps in the Giants’ preseason finale. The starters have seen playing time in each of the first two preseason games, including an extended amount of time last Saturday against the Jets.

However, many teams rest their starters for the final week of the preseason and instead opt to use the game as a final chance to evaluate many of the players competing on the roster bubble.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

According to Art Stapleton of North Jersey, Dart could be in line to get the start as Big Blue likely rests their starters.

“I think there’s a good chance Jaxson Dart starts tonight’s preseason finale for Giants,” Stapleton wrote on X. “If so, will his next start come before, after or on the night when the Giants and Patriots actually play for real in Foxboro on Dec. 1?”

The Giants don’t expect Dart to play much this regular season. Russell Wilson is signed on to be their starting quarterback for the campaign.

However, after two impressive preseason performances, Dart has proven that keeping him off the field could be easier said than done.

When will Dart make his first regular-season start?

As Stapleton speculated, Dart could be back in the starting lineup at some point during the regular season — the question is more of a matter of when, not if, and how soon?

The Giants’ bye week is late this year, coming in Week 14. That could be a good time to transition from Wilson to Dart if the rookie is ready and if the Giants are not in a position to compete for a playoff spot.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Or, perhaps the transition happens the week before, on primetime Monday night against the Patriots in Week 13. They could potentially throw Dart out there against a familiar opponent, then evaluate and game plan during the subsequent bye week.

Ultimately, when Dart gets into the starting lineup will depend on how well Wilson is performing and how ready Coach Daboll feels the rookie is to take on that responsibility.

Only time will tell, but for now, Dart still has one last preseason game left to make an impression on the coaching staff and fans.