Giants’ exciting rookie running back could make his debut vs Patriots

The New York Giants have been without rookie RB Cam Skattebo through the first two weeks of the preseason as he deals with a hamstring injury.

However, as they prepare for their preseason finale against the Patriots on Thursday night, there is optimism that Skattebo could make his debut in front of the home crowd at MetLife Stadium.

Giants’ Cam Skattebo could make debut in preseason Week 3

Skattebo missed the majority of the Giants’ spring practices due to a hamstring injury. He ramped up during the early portion of training camp before suffering a setback and aggravating his hamstring injury in July.

Resultingly, Skattebo missed over two weeks of practice and both of the Giants’ preseason games to this point.

But on Tuesday, Skattebo returned to practice, providing optimism that he will be ready for the start of the regular season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In fact, he might be ready to play even sooner than Week 1, and could potentially make his debut on Thursday night in the preseason finale.

Skattebo resumed participation in team drills immediately upon his return to practice — an indication that he is far enough along in his recovery to play in a preseason game.

Practice on Tuesday was fully-padded, and Skattebo was heavily involved, per Art Stapleton of North Jersey.

The Giants typically hold their injured players out of games until they are able to participate in team drills at practice. With Skattebo already participating in those drills, there is a chance he could make his entry into the lineup against New England.