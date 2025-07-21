The Giants have big plans for several 2025 rookies — and they’re not waiting to unleash them

The New York Giants didn’t just draft for the future this year — they picked players who can contribute right out of the gate.

While all eyes are understandably on first-round quarterback Jaxson Dart, he’s far from the only rookie drawing buzz.

The Giants walked away from the 2025 NFL Draft with a class that could reshape the roster on both sides of the ball.

And at least three of those picks are already turning heads and pushing to make an impact from day one of the regular season.

Abdul Carter is a defensive weapon ready to explode

Third overall pick Abdul Carter might be the most exciting athlete to join the Giants’ defense in several years.

At Penn State, Carter posted 66 pressures and 13 sacks on just 350 pass rush snaps — rare production for a college linebacker.

He combines the brute force of a defensive lineman with the speed of a wide receiver, giving the Giants a true hybrid threat.

There’s a raw explosiveness to his game — a suddenness that makes him dangerous in any gap or zone when unleashed properly.

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen could use Carter as a chess piece, moving him around to create mismatches at the line.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Darius Alexander could anchor the defensive interior

Third-rounder Darius Alexander may have flown under the radar at Toledo, but he has the skill set to shine at the NFL level.

Last season, Alexander logged 37 pressures and four sacks, showing off strong burst and good hand usage in the trenches.

He’s recovering from a minor injury that kept him out of spring workouts, but the Giants expect him to be ready for camp.

What makes Alexander intriguing is his ability to stop the run while flashing interior pass-rush upside — a rare dual threat.

Lining him up next to Dexter Lawrence could give New York a stout interior tandem, one that eats up blockers on early downs.

Cam Skattebo brings toughness and grit to the offense

Offensively, the Giants may have found a hidden gem in fourth-round running back Cam Skattebo from Arizona State.

Skattebo racked up 1,712 total yards and 21 touchdowns last year, earning a reputation as one of college football’s toughest backs.

Though slightly undersized, he runs like a wrecking ball, refusing to go down and delivering punishment at the point of contact.

Skattebo’s style is reminiscent of David Montgomery — strong balance, great vision, and a relentless motor that never quits.

Pairing him with Tyrone Tracy could give New York a balanced, physical rushing duo that wears down defenses over four quarters.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Giants betting on immediate value from rookie class

While development is part of the process, the Giants clearly believe these three rookies can contribute early and often this season.

They’re hoping Abdul Carter becomes a defensive spark, Darius Alexander plugs the middle, and Skattebo carves out a rotational role.

If all three deliver, this draft class could be remembered as a turning point — not just a rebuild, but a true foundation shift.