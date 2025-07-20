Giants rookie quarterback ‘ain’t afraid’ of the New York spotlight and pressure

The New York Giants took a shot at the quarterback position this offseason, trading up to draft Ole Miss product Jaxson Dart with the 25th overall pick in this year’s draft.

Dart has made a quick impression on fans, the coaching staff, and the media alike. The 22-year-old Utah native is entering the league with confidence and determination to be the best.

Jaxson Dart is not scared of playing under the bright lights

Steve Serby of The New York Post spoke with Dart recently ahead of training camp. The rookie signal-caller was asked to describe the pressure of playing in New York as a first-round draft choice and gave an exciting response.

“I ain’t scared of it,” Dart said to Serby. “I told the coaches and the personnel department when I was on my visit here, I told them this is the place I wanted to be. I want to be on the biggest stage.”

Dart carries himself with a level of confidence and swagger that immediately caught the attention of the media during spring practices. John Schmeelk of Giants.com described Dart as “Captain Charisma,” praising his swagger during OTAs.

Dart also told Serby what drives him to compete at a high level.

“I want to be elite,” the rookie said. “…I feel like I’ve always been somebody that’s just trying to chase the top of the mountain. I don’t feel like I’m somebody that really ever gets satisfied with just being good and OK.”

That quote will sound like music to Giants fans’ ears as they hope their next quarterback is cut from the same kind of cloth as the rest of the league’s top quarterbacks.

The Giants have dealt with poor quarterback play over the last couple of seasons. This offseason, they overhauled the position, signing veterans such as Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston for stability and insurance, and injecting high-potential youth in Dart.

Though he might not play much as a rookie, Dart’s development will be a crucial factor to watch throughout the season as the Giants prepare to turn him into a franchise quarterback and turn him loose by 2026.