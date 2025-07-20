Giants’ coaching staff could be making crucial change during training camp

The New York Giants are desperate to fix their broken offense in any way they can.

They revamped the quarterback position this offseason, hoping that it will lead to a more effective passing attack.

But beyond the player personnel, the Giants could be preparing to make another crucial change at the coaching level to transform their offense.

Who will call plays for the Giants in 2025?

Last season, head coach Brian Daboll took over playcalling duties on offense for the Giants. The duties were previously held by offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who led the offense to 21.5 points per game in 2022.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

However, things took a turn for the worse in 2023, as the offense averaged only 15.6 points per game. Playcalling duties were reportedly stripped from Kafka midseason and transferred to quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, then to Daboll himself, then messily back to either Kafka or Tierney.

This led to Daboll taking the playcalling duties back in 2024, but it resulted in more disappointment. The Giants averaged just 16.1 points per game last season.

Now, entering 2025, Daboll has a crucial decision to make: will he maintain the playcalling duties or hand them back to Kafka?

Playcalling decision will be made at the end of the summer

Daboll told the media during the Annual League Meeting on April 1 that he would not make a decision on the playcalling duties until after the preseason (h/t Dan Salomone of Giants.com).

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Look, I have confidence in our staff,” Daboll said at the time. “I have confidence in Mike. I have confidence in the offensive guys. Again, what changes will be made, I’m going to go through the offseason and OTAs. You’re going to see, I know last year you saw me with the microphone, holding it, the walkie-talkie. You’ll see Mike with the microphone at times this year. We will go through that whole process leading to the preseason games and see where we are.”

This decision will begin to be made during training camp. Daboll and Kafka will share playcalling duties and evaluate each other’s performances throughout the summer leading into the new season.

It will be an intriguing storyline to follow throughout camp as Daboll and Kafka essentially battle it out for the right to call plays during the regular season. Ultimately, that decision will be made by Daboll.