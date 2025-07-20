Giants might be developing a succession plan at right tackle

The New York Giants are heading into the 2025 season with a gamble — that stability will somehow fix an unstable offensive line.

Despite a rough showing in 2024, the team made minimal upgrades, largely bringing back the same group from last season.

They added a few depth pieces and drafted a swing tackle, but the starting unit looks eerily familiar heading into camp.

That continuity might help in theory, but all it takes is one injury to expose the fragile structure underneath.

It’s a calculated risk, and the Giants are banking on coaching, health, and internal growth to carry them through.

Rookie Marcus Mbow could be a long-term swing tackle

With their fifth-round pick, the Giants selected Marcus Mbow out of Purdue, hoping to develop him into a future contributor.

At 6-foot-6 with good length and mobility, Mbow offers raw upside, but he’s not someone the team is rushing into action.

He played 666 snaps last season at tackle, surrendering 25 pressures, three sacks, and drawing seven penalties.

Those numbers suggest he’s still adjusting to college-level speed, let alone the NFL trenches where things move even faster.

Still, the Giants see him as moldable clay — a player with enough physical tools to justify patience and developmental reps.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Mbow staying at tackle, not shifting to guard — for now

Many draft scouts projected Mbow might eventually move inside to guard, especially early in his NFL transition.

But the Giants appear committed to letting him stay at tackle, at least through the first phase of his rookie development.

It’s an interesting decision, one that likely reflects the team’s long-term plans at right tackle beyond 2025.

Jermaine Eluemunor is entering the final year of his contract, and there’s no guarantee he returns once he hits free agency.

If Mbow shows progress in the background this season, the Giants could view him as a budget-friendly replacement down the line.

Still, the Giants can’t afford to rush his development

While Mbow shows promise, throwing him into the fire too early could backfire — and the coaching staff seems to know that.

He’ll need time to adjust to NFL speed, work on his hand placement, and clean up the penalties that plagued him in college.

The best-case scenario is that he spends 2025 learning from the veterans, refining technique, and stepping in when ready.

But the worst-case? An injury forces him into action before he’s prepared, and the line crumbles under the pressure again.

That’s why adding another veteran tackle next offseason, even on a short-term deal, would be a smart insurance move.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Giants’ O-line stability still feels too fragile for comfort

The Giants’ plan to essentially run it back with last year’s offensive line group is a risky bet on internal consistency.

There’s hope that returning players will gel, but if even one starter goes down, the domino effect could be devastating.

Mbow could be part of the long-term answer, but in 2025, he’s more of a project than a plug-and-play piece.

The success of this offensive line hinges on health and marginal gains — which is rarely a recipe for lasting success in the NFL.

If the Giants want to avoid another collapse in the trenches, they’ll need more than just hope and a fifth-round rookie.