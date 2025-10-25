The Giants have a weapon emerging from the abyss

The New York Giants have spent most of this season searching for offensive rhythm, and more specifically, someone who can help rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart breathe a little easier in the pocket. While trade rumors swirl and the front office explores options to add more playmakers, one familiar name is beginning to reemerge from the shadows — tight end Daniel Bellinger.

Bellinger’s comeback hasn’t been loud or flashy. It’s been the kind of steady rise that slips under the radar until you look up and realize he’s becoming a real difference-maker.

Bellinger’s rise from role player to key contributor

The Giants drafted Bellinger in the fourth round back in 2022 out of San Diego State, and from the jump, he looked the part of a classic tight end — physical, reliable, and willing to do the dirty work. His rookie year flashed real promise, as he totaled 290 yards and three touchdowns, showing chemistry with the offense that suggested bigger things ahead.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Then came the injuries. The momentum that had built up around him slowly faded, and his name became more of a footnote in conversations about the Giants’ future. But this year, something’s clicked again.

Against the Denver Broncos last weekend, Bellinger caught three passes for 88 yards and a touchdown — his most explosive game since joining the team. Two weeks earlier against the New Orleans Saints, he caught all four of his targets for 52 yards. Those numbers might not scream superstardom, but for a Giants offense starving for consistency, that type of production stands out.

A changing dynamic in the tight end room

When the Giants selected Theo Johnson in the fourth round of the 2024 draft, it looked like Bellinger’s role might shrink even further. Instead, Johnson’s early struggles have opened the door for Bellinger to reclaim his spot, and he’s doing more than just filling a gap — he’s setting a new standard.

For years, Bellinger was known primarily as a blocker, a security blanket in the trenches rather than a threat downfield. But lately, he’s looked like a player with newfound confidence and sharper instincts. His routes have more precision, and he’s making plays after the catch that weren’t part of his game early on.

Earning trust from Jaxson Dart

Every young quarterback needs that one player they can count on when everything breaks down. For Jaxson Dart, Bellinger might be becoming that guy. There’s a quiet comfort in the way Dart looks for him on crucial downs — a trust that doesn’t develop overnight.

If Bellinger keeps stacking games like these, he could easily lock down the TE1 role for good. It’s the type of underdog story the Giants desperately need right now: a homegrown talent rediscovering his footing and becoming a steady force in an offense that’s been anything but steady.

For a team that’s been looking everywhere for answers, maybe one of them has been sitting right there on their own roster all along.