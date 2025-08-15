The Giants have a secret rising superstar in their secondary

The New York Giants uncovered a gem in the third round of last year’s draft, selecting nickel cornerback Dru Phillips.

As a rookie, Phillips immediately became one of the Giants’ best and most important defensive players. Now, entering the second season of his career, Phillips could be a rising superstar in this league — and he’s only just starting to receive recognition for it.

Dru Phillips was a secret star for the Giants in 2024

Lost in the mix of the Giants’ losing woes last season was the emergence of a few key rookies, including Phillips, fifth-round running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., second-round safety Tyler Nubin, and fourth-round tight end Theo Johnson.

Outside of first-round pick Malik Nabers, Phillips was arguably the most impactful member of the draft class as a rookie. He might not play the flashiest position, but nickel cornerbacks are becoming more valuable by the day in the modern NFL. And Phillips is already establishing himself as one of the league’s best.

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

In 2024, Phillips stuffed the stat sheet, totaling 71 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, one pass defense, two forced fumbles, one sack, and one interception.

With a 77.5 PFF overall grade, Phillips ranked top-10 among all cornerbacks in the NFL.

Phillips was one of just eight cornerbacks to rank in the top 25 in PFF coverage grade (75.8) and PFF run-defense grade (78.1) in 2024. His ability to make an impact in coverage and against the run adds to his value.

Phillips made a key change to be even better this season

If there was one glaring weakness in his game, however, it was his lack of ball skills and production in pass coverage. However, that is a weakness that Phillips believed he fixed this offseason, by way of LASIK eye surgery.

“I was kind of blind before,” he explained. “I hated wearing contacts and it was one of those things that made life a lot easier for me in that sense. I can see a lot better now and the procedure was easy.

“…Yeah, it’s one of those things seeing the ball in the air – that was one of my biggest problems. That dates back a long time ago but, especially this camp, I’m tracking the ball a lot better with the ball in the air, I can go attack more, I can just see the ball so it helps me in here and in outside life, like driving and stuff. It makes it a lot easier.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Could Phillips be a Pro Bowl talent this season?

In a recent article predicting potential first-time Pro Bowlers from each NFC team this season, NFL.com’s Kevin Patra circled Phillips for the Giants.

“Let’s take a dart throw at one of the Giants’ young secondary players who could make strides in 2025,” Patra wrote. “Head coach Brian Daboll has already said he sees Phillips making a ‘big jump’ in Year 2, and teammates have praised the slot corner’s upside.

“In 2024, Phillips showed potential as a run defender and generated a -7.2 target EPA — the best mark on the team, according to Next Gen Stats (min. 200 coverage snaps). Phillips’ aggressive, physical style plays well near the line of scrimmage. Stepping into a bigger role with a better understanding of the defense, the 23-year-old has the chance to grow into one of the better slot defenders in the NFC.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Phillips has the potential to be something special in his second season. Already a stout run-defending cornerback, if his ball skills improve, Phillips will be tough to game plan against.

The Giants’ defense has elite potential this season thanks to their ultra-talented defensive line. Pairing that unit with an ascending secondary could be a deadly combo.