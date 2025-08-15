Giants ‘going to be hell to play’ this season, says retired Cowboys player

The New York Giants will be underdogs going into the 2025 season. Despite their strong efforts to improve their roster this offseason, they are still coming off a 3-14 campaign that saw them lose 10 straight games in 2024.

However, not everyone is down on Big Blue this season — they do have some believers.

Former Cowboys DL thinks Giants will be “hell to play” this season

ESPN analyst and former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears is all-in on the Giants this season. He shared on The Pat McAfee Show that he believes in Big Blue and thinks they will be “hell” to play against.

“I’m one of those people who thinks it’s going to be hell to play the New York Giants. Like, I really do, man,” Spears said on the Pat McAfee Show. “Like, the physical brand they play on defense, but offensively, if they can get… One, if (Russell Wilson) can hold it down until — we know Jaxson Dart’s the future.

“If he (Wilson) can hold it down and have some success — the one thing we know about Russ, he can throw that thing down the field, and Malik Nabers can catch it downfield. Offensive line ain’t bad. You have a physical football team up front; left tackle is in a good situation right now.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Spears is surprisingly high on the Giants’ offense entering 2025 — a unit that finished 31st in the league last season with an average of 16.1 points per game.

Despite this, Spears is convinced that the Giants’ upgrades at quarterback will right the ship.

Jaxson Dart could be the answer

In addition to adding veteran stability with Russell Wilson in free agency, the Giants added a potential future franchise quarterback in the first round of this year’s draft with Jaxson Dart.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

While not everyone loved the pick, and some analysts even criticized it as a “reach,” Spears is confident that the move will pan out.

“Jaxson Dart is going to be the answer,” Spears declared. “I’m a big Brian Daboll fan. Love him. I think he’s one of the best in the league. But what it’s going to come down to, and the Giants know this right now, we’re going to have to kick people’s (expletive) on the line of scrimmage, and I think they have the personnel to do it.”

Giants’ defensive line will wreak havoc this seaso

Aside from the offense, if there is one reason for teams to dread playing the Giants, it’s their defensive line. The unit features two Pro Bowl talents in Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence, a former top-five pick in Kayvon Thibodeaux, and the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft in Abdul Carter.

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

This quartet of pass rushers could be the best in the league. Each of these four players has double-digit sack potential.

“If they are in games in the fourth quarter in the NFC East and they got an opportunity to either rush the passer and get people off the field, or they can be physical at the point of attack or push the ball down the field, I think they’ll have the personnel to do it,” Spears said. “Remember this, fellas — a lot of this, for the Giants, has been personnel, bro. They haven’t had good rosters for a minute, and I think they are marketably better on both sides of the ball now.”