The Giants have a rising cornerback ready to put the league on notice

In this modern NFL, having a strong nickel cornerback can be invaluable. The New York Giants have one of the best up-and-comers at the position after hitting on their third-round draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dru Phillips was spectacular as a rookie

As a rookie, Dru Phillips immediately burst onto the scene. He forced a fumble and had a tackle for loss in the first game of his career despite being on the field for only 16 defensive snaps.

And that Week 1 performance was only the start of a great rookie season for Phillips. He finished the season with 71 combined tackles (tied-fifth on the team), seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 1.0 sack, one pass breakup, and one interception.

Pro Football Focus ranked Phillips the No. 13 rookie in the NFL last season after handing him an impressive 77.5 overall grade.

“Phillips was strong close to the line of scrimmage in his first season, earning a 78.1 run-defense grade for the Giants,” PFF’s Gordon McGuinness wrote. “He was solid in coverage, too, earning a 75.8 coverage grade and allowing just 373 yards from 335 snaps in coverage.”

Not only did he make plays in coverage, but Phillips was a force against the run, too. He is versatile and physical — the two hallmark traits of any elite nickel cornerback.

Phillips could stand out in an upgraded Giants secondary

Phillips now enters the second season of his career with high expectations.

The Giants significantly improved their secondary this offseason with the free agency additions of safety Jevón Holland and cornerback Paulson Adebo. These upgrades should benefit returning players such as Phillips, fellow second-year safety Tyler Nubin, and third-year cornerback Deonte Banks.

With the amount of talent now present in this secondary, the Giants will need to come up with ways to get all of their guys on the field at the same time. Expect to see plenty of nickel and dime packages to feature Phillips on the field as often as possible.