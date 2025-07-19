The Giants have a problem on the offensive line nobody is talking about

The New York Giants spent the offseason trying to patch up their offensive line, but key concerns still remain unresolved.

Despite glaring weaknesses in 2024, they added almost no starting-caliber talent, banking heavily on internal improvements.

It’s a risky bet, especially with Evan Neal shifting to guard after three disappointing years at offensive tackle.

The transition might help his development, but it doesn’t solve the core issue — a lack of proven, dependable starters.

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Giants are hoping for internal growth instead of external solutions

Rather than bringing in a clear-cut starter, the Giants used a fifth-round pick on Marcus Mbow, a long-term developmental project.

Mbow isn’t expected to contribute early and may not even crack the game-day roster unless injuries pile up quickly.

Meanwhile, the team’s decision to retain 35-year-old Greg Van Roten was more about maintaining depth than finding answers.

Van Roten allowed 35 pressures and seven sacks last season, along with five penalties — numbers that paint a troubling picture.

While his $3 million price tag reflects backup-level expectations, he’s still penciled in to start unless someone surprises.

Van Roten’s presence highlights how little the Giants have changed

Van Roten is a gritty veteran, but he’s not the type of lineman you build a protection scheme around at this stage.

If the Giants somehow get league-average play from him this season, it would be viewed as an overachievement.

He’s best used as a rotational interior piece, not someone who logs 17 starts against elite defensive lines every week.

There’s a reason he was available early in free agency for a bargain — he’s not the long-term solution they need.

Still, the coaching staff may be forced to lean on him until younger talent emerges or health forces their hand.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Giants made modest depth additions, but the top-end talent is missing

New York added James Hudson and Stone Forsythe to round out the depth chart, and both bring some size and experience.

But neither player is a clear upgrade over the team’s current starters, and both are better suited for reserve roles.

They’ll likely compete in training camp, potentially pushing for swing tackle duties or backup snaps depending on performance.

Creating “artificial” position battles can spark motivation, but it doesn’t mask the reality — the top-end talent isn’t there.

The starting five remains largely unchanged from 2024, which finished as one of the league’s worst pass-blocking units.

Evan Neal’s transition is the X-factor — and the gamble

Neal’s shift to guard could offer a fresh start, but he hasn’t shown the consistency or technique the team hoped for.

If Neal flounders in his new role, the Giants could find themselves in another scramble, especially if injuries strike.

Their offensive line in 2025 feels like a Jenga tower — it may stand for a while, but one slip could bring it down.

Injuries are inevitable in the NFL, and if the Giants lose one or two key linemen, their limited depth will be tested fast.

Without a more aggressive approach to upgrades, the offensive line remains a glaring question mark in a critical season.