The Giants have 2 impact players coming off significant foot injuries

Sometimes the season is lost before it even begins — not because of strategy, but because of bad injury luck.

That’s the fear hovering over the New York Giants as they enter a pivotal 2025 campaign with sky-high stakes and fragile bodies.

They’re counting on two key starters to bounce back from foot injuries, and the margin for error is razor-thin.

The Andrew Thomas gamble must pay off

At left tackle, the Giants are banking on Andrew Thomas returning to form after a season-ending Lisfranc injury in 2024.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The 26-year-old cornerstone played just six games before surgery shut him down, and his play declined sharply before the team made the call.

Thomas is entering Year 1 of a massive five-year deal, and the front office needs him to be the same franchise tackle he once was.

He’ll carry a big cap number moving forward, but the structure of the deal allows the Giants to reassess in 2026.

The hope, of course, is that they won’t want out — because Thomas bouncing back could be the most important domino for this offense.

A breakout tight end in waiting

Meanwhile, rookie tight end Theo Johnson also went down with a Lisfranc injury late in the season, cutting short a promising run.

He flashed big-play potential and racked up 331 yards and a touchdown before the injury ended his season in Week 13.

Quarterback inconsistency made his production uneven, but Johnson’s athleticism and strength after the catch were easy to see.

The Giants now have Russell Wilson under center, and that could elevate Johnson into a legitimate offensive weapon.

But only if he’s healthy — and ready to go when it matters most.

Risk and reward in Brian Daboll’s camp strategy

Head coach Brian Daboll believes in physical, fast-paced practices, often emphasizing the “practice like you play” mindset.

That approach builds toughness — but it also increases the chance of players getting banged up during camp.

The Giants know they have to walk that line carefully this summer, especially with Thomas and Johnson returning from foot surgery.

Both players will be closely monitored and potentially ramped up slowly to avoid setbacks in the weeks leading up to Week 1.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Giants are going to turn the page, it starts here

For the Giants to take a real leap forward in 2025, they need their stars healthy — not just available, but reliable.

Thomas protecting the blind side and Johnson stretching the seam could change everything for this offense.

Without them, though, the cracks will show quickly, especially with a new quarterback under center and a team hungry for relevance.

