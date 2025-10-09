The Giants had a chance to trade Saquon Barkley and hit self-destruct instead

The New York Giants once had a chance to secure their franchise running back for years to come. Instead, they let Saquon Barkley walk. What followed was a story that has haunted the organization ever since.

Barkley joined the Philadelphia Eagles, won a Super Bowl in his first season, and redefined what dominance at the position looks like. Now, in Prime Video’s new documentary Saquon, the truth behind his departure is coming to light — and it doesn’t paint the Giants in a good light.

From star to Super Bowl champion

Barkley’s first year with Philadelphia was nothing short of historic. He rushed for 2,504 yards, scored 18 touchdowns, and averaged 5.7 yards per carry. The Eagles’ entire offense ran through him, and he rewarded them with a championship.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After the win, Philadelphia handed him a two-year, $41.2 million extension on top of the three-year, $37.75 million deal he signed in 2024. It was the kind of commitment he never got in New York.

Now entering the new season, Barkley’s numbers are down — just 267 yards at 3.2 yards per attempt — but his value remains unquestioned. He’s still one of the most complete running backs in football, capable of taking over any game at any moment. And Thursday night’s matchup against his former team has more emotional weight than ever.

A revealing look behind the curtain

The documentary takes viewers back to the tense contract negotiations that fractured Barkley’s relationship with the Giants. In one scene, Barkley is seen speaking directly to team owner John Mara, revealing how desperate he had become to find a solution.

“I want to run something by you real quick,” Barkley says in the conversation. “I’ve just seen the offer. I just talked it over with my agent. Once again, I appreciate that. But I brought this up to [general manager] Joe [Schoen] a couple times and he kind of declined me. He said ownership won’t allow it.

“It’s obviously clear I don’t think we’re going to get to a place where we can agree on a deal. So would you allow for me permission to seek a trade?”

The exchange reveals that Barkley had asked for the chance to explore a trade, only for Mara to deny the request. At the time, Mara and Schoen made it clear they viewed Barkley as a cornerstone of the franchise. But when the moment came to show that belief financially, they hesitated — and ultimately watched him walk out the door.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The cost of indecision

For the Giants, the Barkley saga has become a symbol of their recent dysfunction. It highlights the miscommunication between ownership and management, the emotional decisions that override logic, and the failure to recognize the value of players in their prime.

Barkley’s success in Philadelphia is the kind of twist that stings even more. It’s as if the Giants built the engine, but someone else figured out how to drive it.

Also Read:The Giants are about to hand former 3rd round pick a chance to save his career

The Giants have spent the last decade struggling to find consistency, both on the field and in the front office. Letting Barkley leave without compensation — after rejecting his trade request — now looks like another chapter in that pattern.

And as he lines up against his old team this week, Barkley won’t need to say anything. His play will speak for him, and for the Giants, that might be the most painful reminder of all.