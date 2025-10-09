The Giants are about to hand former 3rd round pick a chance to save his career

Sometimes opportunity doesn’t arrive wrapped in optimism, but in desperation. That’s where the New York Giants find themselves heading into Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, turning to Jalin Hyatt as their top boundary receiver.

The 24-year-old has been an afterthought in the offense this season, targeted only three times through five games. All three passes came on deep shots over 20 yards downfield, the kind of low-percentage plays that rely more on timing and trust than volume. Now, with Malik Nabers lost for the season and Darius Slayton sidelined by a hamstring injury, Hyatt suddenly becomes the Giants’ primary outside threat.

From promising rookie to forgotten weapon

It wasn’t long ago that Hyatt was viewed as one of the team’s most intriguing young talents. As a rookie in 2023, he flashed the speed and downfield ability that made him a third-round pick, catching 23 passes for 373 yards while averaging over 16 yards per reception.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

But since then, his development has stalled. Last year, Hyatt managed only eight receptions for 62 yards, often struggling to separate or adjust mid-route. This season has been more of the same. He’s failed to haul in the few opportunities he’s been given, and too often he looks hesitant — waiting for a flag instead of fighting through contact.

His issues aren’t about raw speed; they’re about nuance. Hyatt still hasn’t learned to high-point the football or use his body to shield defenders. In tight coverage, he fades instead of competing, and his route tree remains limited.

A thin receiver group leaves little choice

The Giants’ receiving corps was already thin before injuries began to pile up. Without Nabers and Slayton, the offense lacks any real vertical presence. Hyatt was drafted to fill that void, but his inconsistency has made the coaching staff hesitant to trust him.

Now, there’s no one else. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will need someone who can stretch the field, and Hyatt is the only player on the roster with the speed to do it. It’s a gamble, but one the Giants have no choice but to take.

If Hyatt can step into the role and deliver even modest production, it could reshape how he’s viewed within the organization. Sometimes all a player needs is a few big plays to reignite confidence, both in himself and from his coaches.

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

A defining moment for Hyatt’s career

Thursday’s matchup against the Eagles is more than just another divisional test — it’s a personal turning point for Hyatt. He’s gone from hopeful rookie to near afterthought, and now, back into the spotlight because circumstance demands it.

For Hyatt, this is a chance to flip the script. A strong performance could remind everyone why the Giants took a chance on him in the first place. But if he falters again, it may be the final sign that his career in New York is nearing its end.

Hyatt’s speed can only take him so far; what happens next will depend entirely on whether he can finally play with the edge and urgency the moment requires.