The Giants finally have a unit in the ‘elite’ category

For years, the New York Giants have searched for an identity, and their pass rush may finally restore it in 2025.

After seasons of mediocrity, this group suddenly looks like one of the NFL’s most complete units, drawing national attention quickly.

The addition of rookie Abdul Carter has supercharged an already talented line, sparking comparisons to some of football’s best defenders.

If he lives up to his billing, the Giants could be staring at their most dominant front since their Super Bowl years.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Abdul Carter brings star-level potential

Drafted third overall, Carter already carries the expectations of a franchise cornerstone, and his upside has analysts buzzing.

Some scouts believe he has the potential to develop Micah Parsons-level versatility, a weapon that transforms defensive game plans instantly.

Carter’s ability to rush off the edge, drop into coverage, or even spy quarterbacks makes him incredibly difficult to scheme against.

For the Giants, adding that kind of chess piece to an already stacked line could be the final piece of dominance.

Brian Burns raising his game

The Giants made a big bet trading for Brian Burns in 2024, and the signs suggest that investment is paying off in full.

Burns has been dominant all summer, showcasing the speed and bend that already made him one of football’s premier edge rushers.

Now, with more talent around him, he looks primed to take his production to another level in year two with New York.

Having Carter on one side and Dexter Lawrence inside forces offenses to make impossible choices when assigning protection schemes.

Dexter Lawrence remains unstoppable inside

While Carter and Burns bring flash, Dexter Lawrence remains the anchor — arguably the best interior defender in the NFL.

His combination of size, strength, and quickness makes him a nightmare for centers and guards trying to hold their ground.

Lawrence consistently collapses pockets, creating opportunities for edge rushers to finish plays, a trait that elevates the entire defensive line.

Without him clogging the middle, the unit wouldn’t function at the same level of dominance it’s threatening to achieve.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s continued growth

Often overshadowed by bigger names, Kayvon Thibodeaux should not be forgotten in this equation.

The young edge rusher has the athleticism and drive to become a consistent double-digit sack player if development continues.

He doesn’t need to be the focal point with so many stars around him, making him an even more dangerous weapon.

When offensive lines shift attention toward Lawrence or Burns, Thibodeaux has the speed to punish those mismatches consistently.

A nightmare for opposing offenses

Trevor Sikkema of PFF summed it up perfectly: “There’s just not a lot of teams, on paper, that have the offensive line to handle all of those pass rushing weapons.”

That quote captures the essence of what the Giants have built — a relentless, versatile, and physically overwhelming group of rushers.

Few units can stress protections from so many angles, and opponents will have to game plan for mismatches every single week.

For the first time in years, the Giants’ pass rush feels like it could once again define the team’s identity.



