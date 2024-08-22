The Giants’ defense faces a major hurdle in 2024

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants face a challenging season with lingering questions surrounding the quarterback position and a newly restructured offense. The addition of 6th overall pick Malik Nabers at wide receiver and the departure of star running back Saquon Barkley signal a shift toward a more pass-heavy attack. This shift was expected with head coach Brian Daboll taking over play-calling duties as he looks to modernize the Giants’ offense.

A Simplified Giants Defense Under New Coordinator Shane Bowen

On the defensive side, Big Blue also faces significant changes after parting ways with Wink Martindale and bringing in Shane Bowen, last season’s defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans.

Bowen’s defense is more straightforward, relying heavily on the front four to generate pressure while expecting the secondary to hold its own in coverage. Fortunately, the Giants have the potential for a top-five pass rush in the NFL, thanks to key players like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, and Dexter Lawrence.

Strength in the Pass Rush: Thibodeaux, Burns, and Lawrence

The Giants’ defensive tackle position boasts some underrated talent, including undrafted free agent Elijah Chatman. Burns is coming off a season where he recorded 40 pressures and nine sacks, but his numbers could improve even more with Lawrence’s dominant interior presence alongside him.

Thibodeaux, on the other hand, delivered 43 pressures and 13 sacks over 981 snaps last year—about 170 more snaps than Burns played. With this combination, the Giants’ pass rush screams potential, though their secondary remains a major concern.

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Secondary Struggles: A Major Concern

According to The Ringer, the Giants rank 16th in defense, placing them in the middle of the pack. The report highlights the key to improvement, starting with Burns’ addition and the need for second-year corner Deonte Banks to make a leap.

“The case for the Giants being better than last season starts with the Burns addition. It’s also key for second-year corner Deonte Banks to make the leap. If that doesn’t happen, this secondary will be in trouble. The case against the Giants being better than last season has to do with takeaways. Last year, they gained the most EPA on turnovers of any defense. That is highly unlikely to repeat.”

Inexperience in the Secondary Raises Concerns

As shown in joint practices and last week’s game against the Houston Texans, the Giants’ secondary has struggled, getting beaten on several occasions. They are currently missing third-year LSU product Cor’Dale Flott, who is dealing with a quad injury, and former undrafted free agent Nick McCloud, who struggled mightily in joint practices against the Jets. The Giants may need to explore free agency, trades, or the waiver wire to bolster their secondary depth.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Growing Pains Ahead for an Inexperienced Secondary

While the secondary includes a few young players with potential, their inexperience will likely lead to growing pains. Without significant improvements or reinforcements, this unit could be the team’s Achilles’ heel heading into the season.