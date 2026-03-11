The New York Giants had a productive start to free agency, but cornerback remains an area needing reinforcement. After losing Cor’Dale Flott to Tennessee on a three-year, $45 million deal, they pivoted to Greg Newsome on a one-year, $10 million prove-it contract. Newsome brings upside but severe limitations after getting demoralized in Jacksonville’s schematic chaos last season.

That gamble is why the 2026 NFL Draft looms large, and LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane represents the Giants’ most natural solution at pick five. The 22-year-old unanimous All-American isn’t the flashiest athlete in this loaded class, but he’s the most technically refined press-man corner available. That’s exactly what Dennard Wilson’s defense demands.

The Film Shows A Complete Press Corner

Delane stands 6-foot, 190 pounds with ideal length for the boundary. His 2025 season was a masterclass: 165 yards allowed, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, 34 tackles, and a 31.3 passer rating against. That’s worse than if quarterbacks had spiked the ball every time. He allowed 14 catches on 35 targets and zero touchdowns.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

What makes Delane special is technical precision. His hands and feet work as one in press coverage. When he jams at the line, his feet fire as fast as his hands, keeping him balanced and square. His punch timing is patient, waiting for receivers to declare intentions before using controlled aggression to disrupt releases and establish leverage.

He uses the sideline as a 12th defender, squeezing routes and limiting throwing windows. Zero penalties in 2025 despite playing one of college football’s most physical styles. His wrestling background shows at the catch point, where he attacks through receivers’ hands and finishes with violence.

Why He’s Built For Wilson’s Scheme

Dennard Wilson runs an aggressive, press-heavy defense. Cornerbacks win on islands with Cover 4 as a safety net, staying physical at the line and mirroring receivers through route stems. That’s Delane’s exact skill set.

Wilson needs cornerbacks who disrupt timing at the line and trust their technique. Delane wins with route anticipation and controlled footwork, not elite recovery speed. His cerebral approach allows him to anticipate route concepts and jump breaks. He reads quarterback eyes in zone with natural feel for routes developing around him.

The concern is recovery burst. If beaten off the line by elite speed, he lacks acceleration to catch up. But Wilson’s Cover 4 structure protects that weakness while allowing aggressive press coverage without fear of getting torched deep.

The Quinyon Mitchell Comparison Is Real

Delane’s pro comparison to Quinyon Mitchell is spot-on. Both are technically refined press corners who win with footwork, hand placement, and route feel rather than pure athleticism. Both play with competitive fire and finish plays violently. Mitchell went 22nd overall to Philadelphia and immediately became foundational. Delane profiles the same way.

He would start immediately alongside Paulson Adebo, giving Wilson two physical press corners who execute his scheme without modification. That pairing allows the Giants to deploy Newsome as their fourth corner, a perfect role for his skill set but questionable consistency. The secondary suddenly looks legitimate: Delane and Adebo outside with Andru Phillips in the slot and Newsome featuring as backup at both spots.

Draft Positioning and Value

Delane is projected as a top-10 pick, potentially available in the 6-7 range. This rich cornerback class could create value scenarios where multiple first-round talents are available. The Giants could trade back a few spots, accumulating additional capital while still landing their corner. Of course, it takes two to tango.

But cornerback is premium, and Delane is the most pro-ready press corner in this class. If the Giants pass at five and he’s gone, they might regret it. Wilson’s system demands corners who can execute press-man coverage.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Nitpicks Don’t Outweigh The Strengths

Delane isn’t perfect. His punch timing can be inconsistent, and he occasionally gets too handsy downfield, though he avoided flags in 2025. He looks less confident in the slot, which could limit versatility in certain packages. His athletic profile isn’t great, but he makes up for it in other ways.

But his film shows a player who compensates for average athleticism with elite technique and football intelligence. The Giants don’t need a 4.3 corner who can run with vintage Tyreek Hill. They need a disciplined, physical press corner who executes Wilson’s scheme, finishes plays, and avoids penalties. Delane checks those boxes.

At 22 with four years of starting experience and a unanimous All-American season against SEC competition, Delane represents the safest cornerback pick in this draft. He’s not a projection. He’s a finished product ready to start Week 1. For a Giants secondary that just lost its CB2 to free agency and is gambling on Newsome, that certainty matters. Delane gives Wilson exactly what he needs.