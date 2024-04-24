The Giants could do something bewildering at 6th overall

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have been thoroughly exploring their quarterback options, with Drake Maye out of North Carolina emerging as a significant target. There’s buzz around the Giants potentially trading up to the 3rd overall pick to secure Maye’s services.

The Draft’s Unpredictability and Strategic Moves

The draft’s inherent volatility might prevent the Giants from moving up, potentially leaving them to select the best available player at their current 6th overall spot, which could very well be a wide receiver. However, an unexpected development involves Michael Penix from the University of Washington. Dan Graziano of ESPN reported a surprising possibility that the Giants might consider selecting Penix at 6th overall.

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) drops back to throws a pass during the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“I’ve also been told in recent days that the Giants like Penix and might even be willing to take him as high as No. 6. There’s a lot of chatter flying around, but what is clear is that the Giants have done significant work on the quarterbacks and are very open, if not desperate, to come out of Thursday night with one of them.”

Evaluating Michael Penix as the Giants’ Potential Pick

Penix is coming off an impressive season, having thrown for 4,906 yards and 36 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He also added 80 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Despite his strong pocket presence and gunslinger capabilities, Penix’s injury history, including two ACL tears and several shoulder issues, raises concerns. Moreover, he will be 24 years old in his rookie year.

While the Giants have downplayed the severity of Penix’s injury history, this could be a strategic misdirection to influence other teams’ draft strategies. Choosing him with the 6th overall pick would be unexpected and controversial, as many believe the Giants could trade back and still secure him later in the first round.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The talent gap between Maye and Penix is notable. GM Joe Schoen should focus on drafting a quarterback not just to fill a need but because they believe in his potential to become a franchise cornerstone. Penix, while talented, struggles outside the pocket and would face a significant adjustment in the NFL, especially behind an offensive line that includes Evan Neal or Jermaine Eluemunor manning his blind-side, which is a step down from the protection he enjoyed in college.

The Giants might be better served by selecting the best player available at number six and considering a strategic move to trade back into the first round for Penix rather than reaching for him at such a high pick.