The Giants could cut the cord on QB1 way sooner than expected

The New York Giants put together another convincing preseason showing against the Jets on Saturday, with quarterback play taking center stage.

In a 31–12 victory, both Russell Wilson and rookie Jaxson Dart drew attention for very different but equally telling reasons.

Wilson connected on four passes for 108 yards, highlighted by an 80-yard strike to Beaux Collins down the middle of the field.

That momentary brilliance, however, was offset by a costly interception stemming from a miscommunication with Collins later in the contest.

Jaxson Dart continues to dominate preseason snaps

Dart once again looked sharp, completing 14 of 16 attempts for 137 yards and a touchdown, adding a rushing score as well.

His efficiency against backup defenders was undeniable, showcasing the calm pocket presence and quick decision-making that made him a top pick.

Dart’s confidence radiates when he’s in rhythm, operating with a pace that keeps defenses guessing and allows receivers to maximize separation.

Head coach Brian Daboll praised the young quarterback afterward, highlighting how he’s “executed well” and continues to grow each day.

The Russell Wilson dilemma grows

The Giants brought in Wilson to stabilize the quarterback position, but his preseason has done little to quiet lingering concerns.

He remains the starter entering Week 1, but the margin for error feels much thinner with Dart developing so rapidly behind him.

Rumors continue to swirl that the Giants could pivot if Wilson falters early, especially with Dart flashing such clear upside.

It’s a delicate balance between trusting veteran experience and seizing momentum with a rookie who already looks ahead of schedule.

Daboll’s confidence in Dart

Coach Brian Daboll has made it clear that while Wilson is the starter, Dart’s development is not going unnoticed inside the building.

“Russ is our starter, and we’re going to keep developing Jaxson,” Daboll told reporters after the game, stressing patience.

He expanded further with ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, noting Dart’s intelligence, leadership, and consistent growth despite facing “vanilla looks” in preseason games.

Daboll emphasized that the Giants drafted Dart because they saw long-term potential, not simply a quick-fix option for early results.

A waiting game with big implications

The situation feels like waiting on a boiling pot of water, knowing the lid could burst if Wilson stumbles once games count.

For now, the Giants insist on patience, stacking good days in practice while sharpening Dart’s decision-making before turning the page completely.

Still, each preseason outing strengthens the belief that Dart is more than a project—he might be the future arriving ahead of schedule.

The Giants have a plan, but the rookie’s performance could force their hand sooner than anyone inside MetLife Stadium expected.



