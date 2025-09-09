The Giants’ biggest weakness is once again going to derail their season

The New York Giants entered Week 1 against the Washington Commanders with optimism, but their biggest flaw resurfaced almost immediately.

Once again, the offensive line proved incapable of creating movement in the run game or holding up in pass protection.

James Hudson highlights the problem

Backup left tackle James Hudson was one of the most glaring weak points during Sunday’s loss, allowing six quarterback pressures.

That number is staggering considering the Giants handed him a two-year, $12 million contract this past offseason to add depth.

The signing looked questionable when it happened, and Week 1 made it appear more like a costly misallocation of resources.

Hudson’s struggles symbolized a larger issue: the Giants consistently fail to acquire or develop reliable offensive line talent long term.

Numbers tell the ugly truth

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Giants gave up a 21.6% pressure rate, third-worst among all NFL teams in Week 1.

That level of disruption makes it nearly impossible for quarterbacks to execute and for running backs to find sustainable lanes.

The offensive line wasn’t just beaten; it was overwhelmed, unable to win individual matchups or generate momentum at the point of attack.

When a unit allows defenders to live in the backfield, the entire offense loses rhythm before plays even have a chance.

The performance wasn’t just a bad afternoon — it was a continuation of the Giants’ most consistent weakness over recent years.

Schoen’s roster construction under scrutiny

At some point, the finger has to point toward general manager Joe Schoen for his handling of the offensive trenches.

Rather than investing heavily in proven starters, Schoen doubled down on patchwork solutions and veterans already past their peak.

He re-signed Greg Van Roten to a one-year, $3.75 million deal despite his journeyman track record of inconsistency in pass protection.

Jon Runyan was handed a three-year, $30 million contract in 2024, yet has failed to establish himself as a reliable presence.

John Michael Schmitz, a former draft pick meant to stabilize the center position, has struggled to make necessary developmental strides.

The Giants have essentially assembled a starting unit composed of players who would be backups on most playoff-caliber teams.

The path forward requires real investment

Good NFL teams don’t casually trade away quality offensive linemen, meaning the Giants can’t expect quick-fix answers from the market.

They’ll need to dedicate premium draft capital and significant free agency money if they want this problem solved permanently.

Development has to become a priority — relying on stopgap veterans only perpetuates the same cycle of mediocrity every September.

Until the Giants break this pattern, their quarterbacks will remain under siege, and their running game will struggle to gain traction.

Week 1 wasn’t just a loss to Washington; it was an unsettling reminder of years past for Giants fans everywhere.