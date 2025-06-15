The Giants are setting up an expected position battle at cornerback

The New York Giants aren’t handing out second chances this summer—especially not to former first-round picks like Deonte Banks.

After an inconsistent 2024 campaign, Banks is suddenly fighting to keep his CB2 role from a hungry challenger in Cor’Dale Flott.

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen isn’t interested in seniority or contracts—he’s looking for production and effort, plain and simple.

And if that means a former top pick has to claw his way back up the ladder, so be it.

Banks has to earn his way back

Last season, Banks gave up 689 yards and six touchdowns over 788 snaps, allowing far too many explosive plays.

His eight pass breakups offered flashes of potential, but his inconsistent effort led to questions about his long-term role.

He lost his starting job down the stretch, forcing Bowen to turn to other options—something that clearly hasn’t been forgotten.

This summer, Banks is splitting reps in camp instead of receiving the starter treatment, and that’s by design.

Cor’Dale Flott is making his case

Cor’Dale Flott, a 2022 third-round pick out of LSU, is entering his fourth season with a chip on his shoulder.

He played a career-high 666 snaps last year, allowing just 347 yards and one touchdown with a 67.4% reception rate.

Flott also added an interception and four pass breakups, proving he can hang in both the slot and on the outside.

The Giants gave him a real shot late last year, and he handled it with calm, reliable execution—exactly what this defense needs.

New coaching staff sending a message

Bowen isn’t letting past performance dictate future roles—he wants every position to be earned with consistency and accountability.

That message is being received loud and clear in the cornerback room, where Banks and Flott are locked into daily battles.

It’s a refreshing shift from past regimes that leaned too heavily on draft status over on-field results.

The Giants are clearly trying to establish a meritocracy, and this cornerback competition is a perfect example of that effort.

Why this battle matters beyond CB2

The winner of this competition will likely be tested early and often, especially with teams needing to deal with Paulson Adebo at CB1 now.

Adebo, signed this offseason to a three-year deal, is expected to be the team’s top outside cornerback in 2025.

That puts added pressure on whoever wins the job opposite him, and both Banks and Flott understand the weight of that challenge.

Good cornerback play is like insurance—you never realize how badly you need it until it’s already too late.

Banks has the upside, but Flott has the trust

Deonte Banks still has the physical tools that made him a first-rounder—size, speed, and ball skills are all there.

But it’s going to take more than traits to win this job back, and Flott’s steady hands might give him the edge early.

The Giants are hoping Banks responds with the urgency they’ve been waiting to see, before the opportunity slips away.

If nothing else, this battle might finally unlock the best version of both players—and that’s a win for everyone involved.

